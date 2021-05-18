Trinity College London is an international exam board and music publisher, with a rich cultural heritage and a positive, supportive approach to assessment and development. What sets us apart in our focus on the leaner and our strong reputation for innovation and achievement based on the delivery of flexible styles of learning and teaching. We provide recognised and respected qualifications in a range of communications-based subjects, including music, drama, English Language and communication skills.

Our exams, assessments and publications are designed to help learners fulfil their own individual talents and abilities. Today we deliver over 850,000 assessments each year worldwide. Our international network is expanding quickly, and we now provide qualifications in more than 60 countries around the world.

About the role

In the upcoming year, we are looking to accelerate the activities happening within TCL Press and TCL Enterprises– working within the areas of publishing, distribution, events, brand partnerships and rights exploitation globally, the Director of Business Affairs will provide business oversight and legal counsel and be pivotal in the implementation of the growth strategy, which encompasses catalogue expansion, new market entry and portfolio diversification.

This is a new role within the organisation and whilst you will be building upon the renowned success and international reach of our existing print and digital publishing output, the new post holder will offer keen strategic and commercial insight and further ensure the expansion and exploitation of our commercial publishing, digital distribution and live events output.

Reporting directly to the Group Director, and with the support of a small, dedicated team, the Director of Business Affairs will oversee and implement all business affairs related activities across both TCL Press and TCL Enterprises in the areas of contracting, negotiation, rights compliance, disputes, IP exploitation alongside brand, media, tech and marketing partnerships.

About You

This is a role where significant experience in business affairs, particularly in the area of intellectual property within the entertainment industry, is crucial. The ideal candidate will be a qualified entertainment or IP lawyer who has worked at senior management level either within a commercial publishing, events or record company environment. A working knowledge of the events industry both in the UK and globally will be highly advantageous.

We are also keen to hear from you if you have experience in sub-publishing agreements, contracting with DSPs and relevant digital media platforms. As we look to drive our digital offerings both in terms of publications and online events, IP rights, compliance and protection, commissioning and licensing are intrinsic to the role.

The successful candidate will be a driven, articulate and highly ethical legal professional with a keen desire to benefit the global education community and further increase Trinity’s overall charitable footprint.

Our Benefits

Trinity provides a work environment that is stimulating, inspiring and fair. Our approach to reward values our employees while ensuring each person’s contribution makes us great as an organisation.

As an employee, you’ll enjoy a range of benefits including private health insurance, generous annual leave, employee assistance programme, cycle to work scheme, training and development and a non-contractual annual bonus scheme, plus more.

Our commitment

Trinity College London is an equal opportunities employer and our talented people come from all walks of life. Trinity is open to all applicants from different backgrounds and we are committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workplace. All applications are dealt with in the strictest of confidence.

How to Apply

To apply, please send a full CV with a covering letter, clearly explaining your interest and suitability for the role.

We are committed to the safeguarding and protection of the children and young people that we work with. We ensure that we have a range of policies and procedures in place which promote safeguarding and safer working practice across the organisation. As such, all posts are subject to a safer recruitment process, including the disclosure of criminal records and vetting checks.

Upon successful appointment into the role, you will be required to complete our vetting procedures as with all Trinity College London SELT employees. This is carried out by a 3rd party supplier and our standard background checks consist of Right to Work in the UK, Identity Check, Employment History check, Financial Probity Check, Highest Academic Qualifications Check and a basic DBS check.

COVID-19 considerations

The safety of our staff, examiners and candidates will be our priority at all times and we have taken a number of steps to ensure this which includes in-depth training, policies and new operating procedures within government social-distancing guidelines.