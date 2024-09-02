Director of Campaigns and Engagement

Introduction

Established in 2008, UK Music is the collective voice of the UK’s world-leading music industry. The music industry is seriously big business: employing over 210,000 people, the most recent figures from UK Music’s leading economic report, This Is Music, show that the UK music industry generated £4 billion in exports and contributed £6.7 billion to the UK economy.

UK Music represents all sectors of the music industry – bringing them together to collaborate, campaign, and champion music. Industry leaders value the space we provide to share ideas, concerns and goals, and trust us to speak authoritatively on their behalf. Policymakers, stakeholders and influencers who want to understand the music industry come to us for a clear, objective picture of how they can best serve the collective interests of our members. We amplify our members’ voices across a range of shared issues, and we promote the music industry as a key national asset to central, devolved, and local governments and Parliaments.

Our work to deliver on this mission focuses on the following areas:

UK Music provides a platform for music industry leaders to share ideas, concerns and goals that allow us to speak on their behalf with an authoritative voice.

UK Music guides policy-makers towards decision-making in the best collective interests of our membership, now and for the future.

UK Music amplifies the voice of its member organisations, consistent with the collective interest, increasing and supporting their political access.

UK Music undertakes and publishes research on the economic and social value of music, acting as a resource for its membership and policymakers.

UK Music promotes the music industry as a key national asset to central, devolved and local governments and Parliaments, as well as other relevant policymakers, stakeholders and influencers.

UK Music advocates for copyright and related rights, which underpin music, to be recognised and valued at all levels of the UK government, throughout the wider economy and by consumers.

UK Music supports and encourages initiatives to grow the music industry’s diverse talent pipeline and nurture the development of our future workforce.

UK Music works to boost diversity, inclusion, and intersectionality in the music industry through a data-driven approach and supporting its members’ initiatives.

Campaigns and Engagement

A newly created role, the Director of Campaigns and Engagement will lead on UK Music’s focus on relevance, representation, and delivery across the organisation’s output. In this period of substantial political change UK Music has the opportunity to be the pivotal organisation to fuel the growth and prominence of the music industry, as we work to bring the sector together with the new government and Parliament to deliver on our mission.

Role Overview

Reporting to the Chief Executive, the Director of Campaigns and Engagement will lead on devising campaigns, thought leadership opportunities and industry and political engagement strategies to consolidate UK Music’s position as the collective voice of the UK’s world-leading music industry. Responsible for the relevance, representation and delivery across the public affairs & policy functions and research functions and working collaboratively with communications, education & skills, and diversity workstreams to cultivate meaningful and effective relations with government and policy-makers, nations and regions and the music industry.

Role Profile

Key Duties and Responsibilities

The position of Director of Campaigns and Engagement includes, but is not limited to the following;

Devise, lead and execute new and exciting campaigns to achieve UK Music’s defined goals.

Develop and deliver UK Music’s external engagement strategy to increase the organisation’s influence across the music industry, UK Government, Parliament, devolved nations, city regions and key local authorities.

Build and maintain relationships and networks with key stakeholders within the music industry and politics.

Identify opportunities to position UK Music as a thought leader for the music industry and contribute innovative ideas and concepts for public debate.

Establish and take forward new industry partnerships for UK Music to deliver on behalf of the sector.

Advocate on behalf of the organisation to ensure policies and legislation create the best framework for the music industry to succeed.

Work with the UK Music membership and relevant members of the executive team to achieve collective agreed policy positions on matters of concern.

Provide effective line management for Head of Public Affairs and Director of Research.

Lead responsibility for signing off internal committee agendas, All-Party Parliamentary Group on Music and party conference plans, chair relevant internal team meetings, and make decisions on resourcing for key meetings.

Form part of the senior management team at UK Music alongside the Chief Executive, Chief Operating Oficer and Director of Communications.

Experience and Knowledge

Identifiable experience working with boards and complex membership and stakeholder environments.

Outstanding track record of achieving positive policy change through innovative campaigns.

Record of building partnerships with a diverse range of stakeholders.

Deep understanding of the music industry, preferably achieved by direct experience of working in the sector.

Strong personal networks across the music industry, politics, public affairs and think tanks.

Aligned with The Five Ps: The Music Industry Action Plan – a commitment to diversity and equality.

Skills Required

Able to develop and implement effective campaigns and engagement strategies.

Able to explain dificult concepts in an engaging way, tailoring the message to the audience.

A proactive approach and confident in developing and implementing new ideas with internal and external stakeholders.

Strong relationship-building, collaborative working and influencing skills.

Able to represent an organisation confidently and with credibility.

Ability to set, monitor and alter objectives of direct reports to support the delivery of work to a consistent high standard.

Team player and willingness to support, mentor colleagues across the organisation.

Excellent written English, presentation and numeracy skills.

Strong IT skills with working knowledge of Outlook and Microsoft 365 Applications.

How to apply

Please email a copy of your CV, a cover letter (not more than two pages) setting out how you meet the requirements within the role profile and a completed Equal Opportunities Monitoring form to Recruitment@ukmusic.org.

The recruitment process for this role will be a two-stage interview process. The first interview will be conducted virtually with a panel. The second interview is anticipated to be in person at a Central London location. Selected candidates will be asked to complete a role-related task prior to the first interview.

If you would like an informal discussion on any aspects of the role or the application process or require reasonable adjustments during the application and selection process, please get in touch with Stephanie Haughton-Campbell, COO, at stephanie.haughton-campbell@ukmusic.org.

Download the Equal Opportunities Monitoring form here.

Closing date: Monday, October 7 at 0900.

First online interviews: 3rd week in October. Second in-person interviews: 4th week in October 2024.

UK Music is working to build a diverse and inclusive team. We welcome applications from all applicants, regardless of race, religion, colour, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, non-disqualifying physical and mental disability, national origin, or any other basis covered by appropriate law. All employment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit, and business need.