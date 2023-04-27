Director Of Comedy/Spoken Word

Robomagic Live is the leading independent full-service promoter of live entertainment in the UK and Europe.

The business joined forces with leading North American promoter Outback Presents in April 2022.

Our ambition is to make the lives of both established and aspiring artistes fairer and more equitable. We are a talent-driven operation helping artists to navigate the tempestuous oceans that make up the 21st century music industry.

Transparency, innovation, and quality define Robomagic Live’ client services from on-sale to on-stage whether through booking and production logistics, ticketing and pricing optimization, or unconventional eventised marketing.

It’s this simple idea that guides everything: be a true partner to artists.

Job Perspective

To lead the comedy & spoken word department, developing a focused and strategic programme of content that will build into the further company strategy for growth within a competitive marketplace

Job Requirements;

A current and extensive knowledge of the comedy industry, both UK bound and internationally. RBM has developed a key strategy of developing US and intl talent into the UK marketplace.

Experience of programming and promoting comedy shows in the UK venue circuit.

Healthy contact database of industry personnel, agency, management etc, that would enable the candidate to bring new touring product to the table.

Excellent interpersonal skills that would enable the candidate to continually form new working relationships, and to furthermore identify and target those key stakeholders that can evolve the projection of the department.

An awareness of current and evolving trends in the comedy industry. Those acts deemed to be desirable, which can be sought after to form part of the RBM touring roster of work.

An awareness of a rapidly evolving US comedy marketplace within the UK, and the current and past touring artists that may have success here.

Strong negotiating skills, it is important the candidate has previous experience in day to day dealings with building event and tour offers with agents and management, and has the ability to understand the key points of leverage that form the negotiation rapport.

An understanding of the UK theatre and venue marketplace. Having experience dealing with all range of venue, throughout the country will be an important trait as part of this role. From small scale club bookings to arena touring, the role has the ability to engage with capacities at all level.

Having established contacts with key venues within the touring network will be an essential asset. Understanding the abilities and constraints of the multitude of venues that touring will encounter is essential.

An understanding of the economical build of tour and event work. From the drafting and proposal of artist offers to production oversight, ticketing infrastructure and price evaluation to event settlements and P & L balancing.

A strong eye for marketing . Being able to lead a small team to understand the traits needed to actively promote for each successive tour and event. To build vital marketing infrastructure into a department that enables the resourcing and effective output of promotional activity against budgetary expenditure.

An informed knowledge of current marketing trends and how digital and traditional, non digital formats of promo should be actively carried out, dependent on the artist and the identified audiences.

Having a good awareness of audience builds, and demographics. It will be important for a candidate to have an awareness of how audience trends develop in terms of buying habits, and demographic breakdowns.

Furthermore the role is open ended to develop into all fields of spoken word. An interest and experience with live podcasts, digital talent, literary touring, factual presentations would be an added bonus.

Personal Traits

A strong leader. Advantageous if the candidate has lead within a team before, and/or been responsible for employees delivering specifically for past live events they have managed.

Extremely strong administration skills and ability to prioritise a busy workload.

Previous diary/schedule management experience and exceptional organisation.

Brilliant communication skills and exceptional attention to detail.

Ability and drive to work independently/ unsupervised.

The willingness and availability to work long hours and attend events as needed.

Passion. The opportunity is limitless to develop a wealth of content that is exciting and at the cutting edge.

Culture and Equal Opportunities:

Robomagic Live strongly supports equal employment opportunity for all applicants regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, gender identity, pregnancy, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, age, marital status, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, genetic information, or any other characteristic.

Our People is what makes us different and define our culture.

We win together

We do everything with a rare passion

We presume good faith, always

We explore with patience, then decide with conviction

We take intelligent risks and own the results

We prioritize the wellbeing of our colleagues over everything

We actively cultivate curiosity

We give new ideas the room to breathe, grow and flourish

We own our victories and our defeats

We take pride in the details

We express gratitude early and often

We honour legacy while embracing what’s new

We celebrate the differences between us