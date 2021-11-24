Our client, an innovative west London music incubator, community and recording space, is seeking a Director of Community to proactively promote expand the company’s digital audience and brand. This is a unique opportunity to join this music centric project and create its digital profile.

Key responsibilities will include:

Devising strategies to hone the company’s brand voice and help build the digital community.

Representing the company across all social media channels.

Managing digital strategies across company socials (TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter).

Creating content that drives engagement and raising company profile.

Interviewing artists and presenting on behalf of the studio.

Listening to how audiences respond to brand messaging.

Engaging and building company profiles with cross posting and content sharing.

Collecting content on site, to include outside office hours as needed.

Requirements:

Solid experience social media and digital community management, ideally within music.

Comprehensive knowledge of content types that generate traction on social media.

Working knowledge of social media management and publishing tools (Later, Hootsuite etc.)

First class copywriting, editing and proof-reading abilities.

Excellent editorial judgement.

Good presenting skills and on-camera presence.

Strong organisational skills and attention to detail.

The Music Market/Arts and Media are an equal opportunities employer who supports diversity in the workplace.