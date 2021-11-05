About the charity

Help Musicians has been working hard for 100 years to make a meaningful difference to the lives of professional musicians across the UK. We are passionate about music and ambitious to create a world where musicians thrive. Music plays a huge role in our society but we can take for granted the people behind the music; the performers, composers, teachers and all those who work so hard to create the soundtrack to our lives.

About the role

The Director of Musicians’ Services is in a pivotal position to help musicians thrive – by ensuring the delivery of exceptional support, and by improving the charity’s understanding of the ever-changing challenges and opportunities faced by musicians.

Leading a team of passionate experts, your vision and strategic planning, and your clear-sighted and well-informed decision-making, will enable the charity to support and engage with an ever-growing number of the diverse professional musician community across all genres and locations in the UK. Through your team you will transform how musicians make the most of opportunity, avoid wherever possible the crises that can knock them off course, and find safe harbour when sadly their challenges are overwhelming. This is a leadership role which can add real value to the lives of musicians throughout the U.K, supporting them to achieve their potential and enrich the lives of countless generations of music-lovers.

How to Apply

Please refer to our website and information pack for more details on the role, how to apply and who to contact if you would like to discuss the role in more detail.

Deadline for Applications: Wednesday 17 November by 9am