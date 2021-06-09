The Really Useful Group: About Us

The Really Useful Group (RUG) owns and administers the catalogue of copyrights and musical theatre productions created by the UK composer and originator Andrew Lloyd Webber.

In a career spanning over 50 years, some of Andrew’s most successful musical compositions are Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Starlight Express and Love Never Dies. He has co-produced his own shows, including Cats and The Phantom Of The Opera, with the latter holding the record as the longest running musical in London West End history. Andrew’s production of School Of Rock was the first British musical to have world premiered on Broadway.

The Really Useful Group is responsible for the global licensing of the intellectual property rights in these compositions, including grand rights for professional and amateur productions worldwide, film, record, music publishing and merchandising rights.

RUG is producing the first original musical to be opening in London’s West End after lockdown in 2021, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cinderella”.

The Role: Director of Sales & Marketing

This is a high profile and demanding role in a leading global theatrical production & licensing company. Based in London’s West End, the Director of Sales & Marketing manages an internal team of 4 and leads the relationships with an extensive global network of agencies across digital, social, local marketing, communications, and ticketing. Previous career experience in theatre or the broader live entertainment industry is essential!

This role is responsible for:

leading relationships with partners across multiple formats including theatrical productions, recorded music and brand partnerships, ensuring all are engaged and supported to ensure long-term commercial success

overseeing creative development for campaigns and assets and managing all key stakeholder approvals

developing the use of first party data for executing media and marketing strategies

working on initiatives and campaigns to drive sales, and measuring success through business analytics, ensuring agencies are focussed on achieving KPI deliverables including web traffic, conversions and box office sales

developing all brand IP guidelines and standards, and for approving brand artwork, logos, and marketing content for global productions and licences

planning and executing marketing strategies, managing marketing budgets on shows, and for the marketing department

relationship management with marketing teams in partner companies

an excellent understanding of new partnership opportunities, platforms and technologies and how these might be used to develop audiences and grow sales

Experience Required:

Minimum of 5 years in a Head of Marketing role, or similar

Experience in theatre or the broader live entertainment industry is essential

Experience developing global brands and creating multi-agency marketing strategies including creative, media & comms

Experience of developing global sales and marketing analytics and delivering positive ROI on marketing spend

Experience developing new audiences and customers through high engagement on digital channels

Understanding of always-on marketing for seasonal, dynamic pricing

Experience of managing a team to deliver integrated 360 marketing campaigns

The company has a strong diversity programme and welcomes applicants of all backgrounds.

The role will be based at RUG’s fabulous offices in Covent Garden. The role is paying a competitive salary and benefits.

For further information, please apply with an updated CV to helen@artsandmedia.org