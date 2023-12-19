Como No has been England’s leading promoter of music from Latin America since the 1980s. We have presented hundreds of shows from pubs to The Jazz Café, Village Underground, Barbican, Royal Albert Hall and The O2 Arena. Our shows have helped define Latin music for generations and provided events for the burgeoning Latin American community as well as other Spanish and Portuguese speaking audiences and artists.

From Celia Cruz to Natalia Lafourcade and Buena Vista Social Club to Seu Jorge and Los Fabulosos Cadillacs we have created landmark events. Every April since 2001 we have produced La Linea – The London Latin Music Festival which has curated a series of debuts and new projects in venues across the capital and whose archive is a catalogue of achievements in new music since the millennium.

“La Linea has spent years building an impressive international reputation as one of the world’s most eclectic celebrations of Latin music.” Time Out

Como No’s founding director Andy Wood is stepping down and is passing on the organisation’s legacy of achievement and the flame to a new Director to run with. We need you to take the organisation into its next stage and to create a new strategy for continued success for artists and audiences. We need a new director to write the future for Como No and La Linea.

Since April 2023 Como No has been a National Portfolio Organisation supported by the Arts Council of England. Como No is transitioning to become a Not for Profit.

How to apply:

Download full job description and information pack here: https://www.comono.co.uk/work-with-us/

Please send a cover note and CV to info@comono.co.uk with the subject line Application – Director. Your CV (max two pages) needs to include the names and email addresses of two referees. Your cover note should answer the following questions and be no longer than two A4 pages:

1. Why do you want to be Director of Como No & La Linea Festival?

2. Give examples of how you meet the skills and experience set out in this Job Description.

3. We kindly ask you to complete our Equal Opportunities Form to make sure we can continue to be as fair and inclusive as possible. All responses are optional and anonymous.

Application deadline: 8am Wednesday 24 January 2024.