DSP strategist

DSP (Digital Service Provider) Optimizer will be responsible for maximizing our clients' visibility and performance on various music streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and others. Your primary goal will be to enhance the discoverability, engagement, and streaming success of our clients' music catalog.



Responsibilities:



Music Catalog Optimization:



Analyze the clients' music catalog and metadata to ensure accurate and complete information for optimal platform indexing.

Implement best practices to optimize song titles, artist names, album descriptions, genres, and other relevant metadata fields.

Monitor and manage the catalog's integrity and consistency across multiple platforms.

Playlist Placement and Promotion:



Develop strategies to secure playlist placements and maximize exposure for clients' music.

Identify and establish relationships with influential playlist curators, music editors, and tastemakers on different streaming platforms.

Pitch and promote our clients' music to playlist curators and collaborate on playlist inclusion opportunities.

Streaming Performance Analysis:



Monitor and analyze streaming performance metrics, including streams, followers, saves, skips, and playlist placements.

Identify trends, insights, and opportunities for growth and recommend actionable strategies to optimize performance.

Utilize data analytics tools and platforms to gather and interpret data effectively.

Competitor Analysis:



Conduct regular research and analysis of competitors' music catalogs, playlists, and streaming strategies.

Stay updated on industry trends, emerging playlist genres, and user behavior to inform optimization strategies.

Collaborative Efforts:



Work closely with artists, labels, and management teams to understand their goals and align optimization efforts accordingly.

Collaborate with internal stakeholders, including A&R, marketing, and promotions teams, to coordinate release schedules, marketing campaigns, and promotional activities.