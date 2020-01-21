Your site will load in 16 seconds
E-Commerce Admin Assistant - Music




Position:
E-Commerce Admin Assistant - Music
Employer:
Handle Recruitment
Category:
Administration
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Jan 29th 2020
Handle Recruitment
Handle Recruitment presents an exciting opportunity to work for a global entertainment brand as an E-Commerce Admin Assistant.

In this role, you will be assisting the E-Commerce department with the day-to-day management of their E-commerce operations.

The role will suit someone with an interest in the music industry who is highly organised, detail-oriented and able to work under pressure in a calm and efficient manner.

Key features include:

  • Updating product offers across all E-Commerce websites in a timely fashion – ensuring all information is accurate and up-to-date
  • Supporting Label Account Managers and Web Designers in building new stores – then ensuring that these stores and products are delivered in line with artist/management specifications
  • Driving sales through knowledge of what the business needs – urgent price changes, seasonality specifics, data entry and product management
  • Some ad hoc support of the Operations Manager – helping with stock, purchase orders and communicating with logistics

The ideal candidate will have:

  • Previous E-Commerce experience within a Music or Fashion environment
  • Excellent time management skills, with the ability to work quickly and deal with new tasks at short notice
  • A keen eye for detail – ensuring all information is accurate, and follows best practice at all times
  • Strong computer literacy with excellent written and verbal communication skills

In return the E-Commerce Admin Assistant will receive:

  • 25 days paid annual leave
  • Private medical insurance
  • Subsidised gym membership
  • Holiday purchase scheme

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this amazing E-Commerce Admin Assistant role, please apply now!

