E-Commerce Admin Assistant - Music

Handle Recruitment presents an exciting opportunity to work for a global entertainment brand as an E-Commerce Admin Assistant.
In this role, you will be assisting the E-Commerce department with the day-to-day management of their E-commerce operations.
The role will suit someone with an interest in the music industry who is highly organised, detail-oriented and able to work under pressure in a calm and efficient manner.
Key features include:
- Updating product offers across all E-Commerce websites in a timely fashion – ensuring all information is accurate and up-to-date
- Supporting Label Account Managers and Web Designers in building new stores – then ensuring that these stores and products are delivered in line with artist/management specifications
- Driving sales through knowledge of what the business needs – urgent price changes, seasonality specifics, data entry and product management
- Some ad hoc support of the Operations Manager – helping with stock, purchase orders and communicating with logistics
The ideal candidate will have:
- Previous E-Commerce experience within a Music or Fashion environment
- Excellent time management skills, with the ability to work quickly and deal with new tasks at short notice
- A keen eye for detail – ensuring all information is accurate, and follows best practice at all times
- Strong computer literacy with excellent written and verbal communication skills
In return the E-Commerce Admin Assistant will receive:
- 25 days paid annual leave
- Private medical insurance
- Subsidised gym membership
- Holiday purchase scheme
If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this amazing E-Commerce Admin Assistant role, please apply now!