E-Commerce Admin Assistant - Music

Handle Recruitment presents an exciting opportunity to work for a global entertainment brand as an E-Commerce Admin Assistant.

In this role, you will be assisting the E-Commerce department with the day-to-day management of their E-commerce operations.

The role will suit someone with an interest in the music industry who is highly organised, detail-oriented and able to work under pressure in a calm and efficient manner.

Key features include:

Updating product offers across all E-Commerce websites in a timely fashion – ensuring all information is accurate and up-to-date

Supporting Label Account Managers and Web Designers in building new stores – then ensuring that these stores and products are delivered in line with artist/management specifications

Driving sales through knowledge of what the business needs – urgent price changes, seasonality specifics, data entry and product management

Some ad hoc support of the Operations Manager – helping with stock, purchase orders and communicating with logistics

The ideal candidate will have:

Previous E-Commerce experience within a Music or Fashion environment

Excellent time management skills, with the ability to work quickly and deal with new tasks at short notice

A keen eye for detail – ensuring all information is accurate, and follows best practice at all times

Strong computer literacy with excellent written and verbal communication skills

In return the E-Commerce Admin Assistant will receive:

25 days paid annual leave

Private medical insurance

Subsidised gym membership

Holiday purchase scheme

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this amazing E-Commerce Admin Assistant role, please apply now!