About the job

QwestTV is a global video hub embodying co-founder Quincy Jones’ mission to inspire, educate and unite people through great, high-end music. With roots in jazz, QwestTV is a multi-genre service curated by music legends and experts, placing all music types on the same cultural pedestal, regardless of genre or geography. With diversity in its DNA, QwestTV’s 3 product lines — Live channels, the QwestTV+ platform, and the Education scheme — provide an accessible portal to rich cultural experiences, enabling us to connect with and understand where we come from, a key step in paving the way towards a better future.



To support our growth and achieve our ambitious goals we need to extend our talented team. We are looking for an Editorial Manager with a passion for people, entertainment and technology.



???? JOB



As manager of the editorial team and reporting directly to top management you will be central to a key division of QwestTV. Your tasks will be the following:

Defining content angles based on our vast music catalog

Working with our community manager on social strategies to expand audience and convert users to our three products

Overseeing the growth and utility of social media channels in line with brand tone of voice, reporting back

Writing copy for all kinds of campaigns – ads, marketing, email, partnerships, in-product writing etc.

Order, follow up, execution and quality control of elements from our creative team (video, image, audio, written)

Managing campaigns with artists/ partners that shine a light on Qwest TV’s mission

Maintaining and building solid relationships with artists and their teams, coordinating over social post sharing

Generating a fast-paced editorial output schedule to coincide with yearly events like Black Music Month/ Women’s History Month etc.

???? ABOUT YOU

Native English speaker

Creative at heart, with a desire to produce content that has real impact

Considerable experience in content generation for social media channels on different platforms (IG, FB, YT, Twitter)

Culture lover with good general music knowledge

Excellent knowledge of driving social engagement and creating quality content (video, audio, written)

Self-starter with very high organisational skills and excellent communication style

Somebody with a good eye for detail who is motivated by trying new ideas

A strong and creative copywriter with high visual standards to match

Experience managing creative teams in a fast-paced environment with multiple, shifting deadlines

Experience with and knowledge of video monetization on social platforms

QwestTV is committed to employing a diverse workforce. All qualified applicants will receive consideration.



If you recognise yourself in this description and are interested in joining us to build the future of QwestTV, please apply :).