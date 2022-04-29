Your site will load in 16 seconds
Editorial Manager




Position:
Editorial Manager
Employer:
Qwest TV
Category:
Editorial
Location:
Paradigm Agency Head Office, London N1
Salary:
Competitive, depending on experience
Date Posted:
Apr 29th 2022
Qwest TV
APPLY

About the job

QwestTV is a global video hub embodying co-founder Quincy Jones’ mission to inspire, educate and unite people through great, high-end music. With roots in jazz, QwestTV is a multi-genre service curated by music legends and experts, placing all music types on the same cultural pedestal, regardless of genre or geography. With diversity in its DNA, QwestTV’s 3 product lines — Live channels, the QwestTV+ platform, and the Education scheme — provide an accessible portal to rich cultural experiences, enabling us to connect with and understand where we come from, a key step in paving the way towards a better future.


To support our growth and achieve our ambitious goals we need to extend our talented team. We are looking for an Editorial Manager with a passion for people, entertainment and technology.


???? JOB


As manager of the editorial team and reporting directly to top management you will be central to a key division of QwestTV. Your tasks will be the following:

  • Defining content angles based on our vast music catalog
  • Working with our community manager on social strategies to expand audience and convert users to our three products
  • Overseeing the growth and utility of social media channels in line with brand tone of voice, reporting back
  • Writing copy for all kinds of campaigns – ads, marketing, email, partnerships, in-product writing etc.
  • Order, follow up, execution and quality control of elements from our creative team (video, image, audio, written)
  • Managing campaigns with artists/ partners that shine a light on Qwest TV’s mission
  • Maintaining and building solid relationships with artists and their teams, coordinating over social post sharing
  • Generating a fast-paced editorial output schedule to coincide with yearly events like Black Music Month/ Women’s History Month etc.

???? ABOUT YOU

  • Native English speaker
  • Creative at heart, with a desire to produce content that has real impact
  • Considerable experience in content generation for social media channels on different platforms (IG, FB, YT, Twitter)
  • Culture lover with good general music knowledge
  • Excellent knowledge of driving social engagement and creating quality content (video, audio, written)
  • Self-starter with very high organisational skills and excellent communication style
  • Somebody with a good eye for detail who is motivated by trying new ideas
  • A strong and creative copywriter with high visual standards to match
  • Experience managing creative teams in a fast-paced environment with multiple, shifting deadlines
  • Experience with and knowledge of video monetization on social platforms

QwestTV is committed to employing a diverse workforce. All qualified applicants will receive consideration.


If you recognise yourself in this description and are interested in joining us to build the future of QwestTV, please apply :).

APPLY
