About the job
QwestTV is a global video hub embodying co-founder Quincy Jones’ mission to inspire, educate and unite people through great, high-end music. With roots in jazz, QwestTV is a multi-genre service curated by music legends and experts, placing all music types on the same cultural pedestal, regardless of genre or geography. With diversity in its DNA, QwestTV’s 3 product lines — Live channels, the QwestTV+ platform, and the Education scheme — provide an accessible portal to rich cultural experiences, enabling us to connect with and understand where we come from, a key step in paving the way towards a better future.
To support our growth and achieve our ambitious goals we need to extend our talented team. We are looking for an Editorial Manager with a passion for people, entertainment and technology.
???? JOB
As manager of the editorial team and reporting directly to top management you will be central to a key division of QwestTV. Your tasks will be the following:
- Defining content angles based on our vast music catalog
- Working with our community manager on social strategies to expand audience and convert users to our three products
- Overseeing the growth and utility of social media channels in line with brand tone of voice, reporting back
- Writing copy for all kinds of campaigns – ads, marketing, email, partnerships, in-product writing etc.
- Order, follow up, execution and quality control of elements from our creative team (video, image, audio, written)
- Managing campaigns with artists/ partners that shine a light on Qwest TV’s mission
- Maintaining and building solid relationships with artists and their teams, coordinating over social post sharing
- Generating a fast-paced editorial output schedule to coincide with yearly events like Black Music Month/ Women’s History Month etc.
???? ABOUT YOU
- Native English speaker
- Creative at heart, with a desire to produce content that has real impact
- Considerable experience in content generation for social media channels on different platforms (IG, FB, YT, Twitter)
- Culture lover with good general music knowledge
- Excellent knowledge of driving social engagement and creating quality content (video, audio, written)
- Self-starter with very high organisational skills and excellent communication style
- Somebody with a good eye for detail who is motivated by trying new ideas
- A strong and creative copywriter with high visual standards to match
- Experience managing creative teams in a fast-paced environment with multiple, shifting deadlines
- Experience with and knowledge of video monetization on social platforms
QwestTV is committed to employing a diverse workforce. All qualified applicants will receive consideration.
If you recognise yourself in this description and are interested in joining us to build the future of QwestTV, please apply :).