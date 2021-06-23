Event Co-ordinators (Sheffield Arena and Sheffield City Hall)

We are Sheffield City Trust.

Proudly from Sheffield, we are here for everyone, offering convenient, value for money activities delivered by local, knowledgeable and caring people.

Our mission: To improve physical health and mental wellbeing through our activities and experiences.

Our vision: Creating a happier, healthier community.

Our values:

Serve communities not shareholders.

Create new, exciting solutions that develop our people to be better tomorrow.

Together, embrace diversity, support each other and have fun.

We are looking for Event Co-ordinators at both Sheffield Arena and Sheffield City Hall, two iconic entertainment venues in our region.

As Event Co-ordinator you will be the key contact for visiting event companies, part of a hardworking and tight-knit Events Department who deliver and exceed all event clients’ and customers’ expectations.

You will be responsible for all event co-ordination aspects of visiting events from the venue’s side, from the planning of events before they go on sale to the event reporting and debrief after an event has taken place.

This will include liaising with the event organisers to ensure all counter terrorism & health & safety rules, guidelines and best practices are adhered to throughout the build and the show, managing the various contractors throughout the event and liaising with the relevant authorities where necessary.

The knowledge, experience and skills essential for this role are as following:

Attention to detail & ability to work under pressure

Planning & organising to deadlines

Excellent administrative skills - Word, Excel

Numeracy skills

Good communication & influencing skills

Problem solving and initiative

Time management skills

Previous experience in an events environment

Willingness to work unsociable hours

Counter Terrorism awareness, knowledge and training

Health & Safety knowledge and training

The following would be desirable:

Auto CAD Skills

IOSH / NEBOSH qualification or similar

Event Management Degree

ICAN – Our company culture is built on this ethos. Supporting, helping, offering excellent service to all customers, stakeholders, and colleagues.

For more information including how to apply visit

https://www.sheffieldcitytrust.org/jobs/current-vacancies