Event Ticketing Manager

Location: Manchester

Reporting to: Head of Ticketing

General Purpose: Working in a team of seven, the successful applicant for the role of Event Ticketing Manager will be an organised, enthusiastic and conscientious all-rounder with great attention to detail and willing to help with anything and everything the busy ticketing department throws their way. We are looking for someone who has previous ticketing experience, is a reliable and trustworthy team player with a positive 'can do' attitude and who can effectively prioritise their workload whilst demonstrating absolute discretion towards confidential information.

Responsibilities:

Setting up SJM shows with venues and ticket agents.

Managing & maintaining all aspects of ticketing on shows which range from small venues to stadiums.

Assisting with on-sales.

Collating ticket sales figures.

General ticketing admin.

Provide additional departmental support as and when required which may include working out of hours.

Ability and willingness to carry out any other reasonable duties as requested by the Company.

Skills / Qualifications required:

Previous ticketing experience.

An understanding of the live music industry.

Outstanding organisational skills.

Excellent IT skills, especially Microsoft Office.

Ability to work to deadlines and work calmly under pressure.

Supportive and reliable team member, collaborative.

Friendly, approachable and cooperative.

Flexible, adaptable and reliable.

Communicates clearly and concisely and can adapt style and approach.

Motivated, professional and enthusiastic.

Closing date: Friday 30 July 2021

Please send CV and covering letter to vacancies@sjmconcerts.com.