Event Ticketing Manager

Job Summary:

Company: Live Nation

Department: Ticketing

Location: Farmiloe Building, London

Reports to: Ticketing Manager

Working Hours: Monday – Friday 9am – 5pm plus occasional evenings/weekends as required

Role Description

To maximise ticket sales and revenue by providing effective ticketing information and advice; and proactively managing inventory, ticket agents and allocations

Live Nation Music UK is part of Live Nation Entertainment, the largest live entertainment company in the world, consisting of five businesses: concert promotion and venue operations, sponsorship, ticketing solutions, ecommerce and artist management. Live Nation Entertainment seeks to innovate and enhance the live entertainment experience for artists and fans: before, during and after the show.

What it’s like to work in the Team

Our team is made up of a diverse group of individuals, but we all share the same passion for the events industry. We have a fun, approachable atmosphere within the team, which helps us build and maintain genuinely authentic and valuable relationships with our colleagues and clients alike. We are committed to supporting each other and working together to achieve wins as a team.

Who you are

Competencies / Skills / Knowledge / Experience

Demonstrable knowledge and experience of live event ticketing gained in a promoter, ticket agent or venue environment

Excellent numeracy skills with exceptional attention to detail and proficiency in using excel at intermediate or above level

Excellent literacy skills with a proven ability to communicate, both verbally and in writing, with colleagues up to Executive board-level

Behaviours

The following attributes determine how the role will be carried out and are required to be a success

Proactive and demonstrates initiative, drive and commitment to achieve objectives

Uses interpersonal skills to establish excellent rapport and working relationships

Self-motivated and takes ownership for personal and technical skills development

Well organised, deadline focused and adept at prioritising workloads

Combines analytical thought with creativity to excel at problem-solving

What the role includes

Liaise with promoters, venues, ticket agents and other stakeholders to advise on and manage the ticketing for Live Nation concerts including arena tours (and potentially stadiums, festivals, and other events).

Prepare events for on-sale by confirming and configuring event details including:

Manifests, seating plans, price structures;

Marketing partner, artist / fan club, record label and other presales;

Internal, VIP, ticket agent and other holds and allocations; and

Booking fees, ticket stock and text.

Administer events in EOS (our in-house event operating system), maximise ticket sales and revenue by monitoring and analysing sales to proactively manage inventory and allocations across ticket agents

Produce event sales forecasts, updates, charts, analyses, management information and other reports including final reconciliations

Work on-site at events as required; including weekends and evenings occasionally and overseeing and/or staffing Box Office operations

Process internal ticket orders including artist management and label requests; raising invoice requisitions as appropriate

Any other reasonable duties as directed by management

Equal Opportunities

We are passionate and committed to our people and go beyond the rhetoric of diversity and inclusion. You will be working in an inclusive environment and be encouraged to bring your whole self to work. We will do all that we can to help you successfully balance your work and homelife. As a growing business we will encourage you to develop your professional and personal aspirations, enjoy new experiences, and learn from the talented people you will be working with. It’s talent that matters to us and we encourage applications from people irrespective of their gender, race, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability status or caring responsibilities.

The Company

Live Nation Entertainment is the world’s leading live entertainment company, comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. Ticketmaster is the global leader in event ticketing with over 500 million tickets sold annually and more than 12,000 clients worldwide. Live Nation Concerts is the largest provider of live entertainment in the world promoting more than 40,000 shows and 100+ festivals annually for nearly 4,000 artists in over 40 countries. These businesses allow Live Nation Media & Sponsorship to create strategic music marketing programs that connect over 1,000 brands with the 98 million fans that attend Live Nation Entertainment events each year. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com