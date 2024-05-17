SJM Concerts are at the forefront of the Live UK Music market. We promote the biggest UK acts and many world-renowned artistes in the concert and events industry.



GENERAL PURPOSE:



Working in an exceptionally busy team of nine, the successful applicant for the role of Event Ticketing Manager will be an organised, enthusiastic and conscientious all-rounder with great attention to detail and a willingness to help with anything and everything that comes their way. We are looking for someone who has previous ticketing experience in a similar environment; is a reliable and trustworthy team player with a positive 'can do' attitude and who can effectively prioritise their workload whilst demonstrating absolute discretion towards confidential information.



KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:



Including, but not limited to, the following:

Setting up and confirming tours with venues and ticket agents.

Managing & maintaining all aspects of ticketing on shows which range from small venues to stadiums

Running on-sales

Collating ticket sales figures.

General ticketing admin

Provide additional departmental support as and when required which may include working out of hours.

Ability and willingness to carry out any other reasonable duties as requested by the Company.

SKILLS / EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

Previous ticketing experience gained within a similar environment.

An understanding of the live music industry.

Outstanding organisational skills.

Ability to take on new tasks and processes quickly.

Excellent IT skills, especially Microsoft Office.

Ability to work to deadlines and work calmly under pressure.

Supportive and reliable team member, collaborative.

Friendly, approachable and cooperative.

Flexible, adaptable and reliable.

Communicates clearly and concisely and can adapt style and approach.

Motivated, professional and enthusiastic.

Location: Manchester



Closing date: Friday 5 July 2024



Please send CV and covering letter to vacancies@sjmconcerts.com.