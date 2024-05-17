SJM Concerts are at the forefront of the Live UK Music market. We promote the biggest UK acts and many world-renowned artistes in the concert and events industry.
GENERAL PURPOSE:
Working in an exceptionally busy team of nine, the successful applicant for the role of Event Ticketing Manager will be an organised, enthusiastic and conscientious all-rounder with great attention to detail and a willingness to help with anything and everything that comes their way. We are looking for someone who has previous ticketing experience in a similar environment; is a reliable and trustworthy team player with a positive 'can do' attitude and who can effectively prioritise their workload whilst demonstrating absolute discretion towards confidential information.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Including, but not limited to, the following:
- Setting up and confirming tours with venues and ticket agents.
- Managing & maintaining all aspects of ticketing on shows which range from small venues to stadiums
- Running on-sales
- Collating ticket sales figures.
- General ticketing admin
- Provide additional departmental support as and when required which may include working out of hours.
- Ability and willingness to carry out any other reasonable duties as requested by the Company.
SKILLS / EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:
- Previous ticketing experience gained within a similar environment.
- An understanding of the live music industry.
- Outstanding organisational skills.
- Ability to take on new tasks and processes quickly.
- Excellent IT skills, especially Microsoft Office.
- Ability to work to deadlines and work calmly under pressure.
- Supportive and reliable team member, collaborative.
- Friendly, approachable and cooperative.
- Flexible, adaptable and reliable.
- Communicates clearly and concisely and can adapt style and approach.
- Motivated, professional and enthusiastic.
Location: Manchester
Closing date: Friday 5 July 2024
Please send CV and covering letter to vacancies@sjmconcerts.com.