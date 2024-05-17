Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Event Ticketing Manager




Position:
Event Ticketing Manager
Employer:
SJM Concerts
Category:
Music
Location:
Manchester
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Jun 10th 2024
SJM Concerts
APPLY

SJM Concerts are at the forefront of the Live UK Music market. We promote the biggest UK acts and many world-renowned artistes in the concert and events industry.

GENERAL PURPOSE:

Working in an exceptionally busy team of nine, the successful applicant for the role of Event Ticketing Manager will be an organised, enthusiastic and conscientious all-rounder with great attention to detail and a willingness to help with anything and everything that comes their way. We are looking for someone who has previous ticketing experience in a similar environment; is a reliable and trustworthy team player with a positive 'can do' attitude and who can effectively prioritise their workload whilst demonstrating absolute discretion towards confidential information.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Including, but not limited to, the following:

  • Setting up and confirming tours with venues and ticket agents.
  • Managing & maintaining all aspects of ticketing on shows which range from small venues to stadiums
  • Running on-sales
  • Collating ticket sales figures.
  • General ticketing admin
  • Provide additional departmental support as and when required which may include working out of hours.
  • Ability and willingness to carry out any other reasonable duties as requested by the Company.

SKILLS / EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

  • Previous ticketing experience gained within a similar environment.
  • An understanding of the live music industry.
  • Outstanding organisational skills.
  • Ability to take on new tasks and processes quickly.
  • Excellent IT skills, especially Microsoft Office.
  • Ability to work to deadlines and work calmly under pressure.
  • Supportive and reliable team member, collaborative.
  • Friendly, approachable and cooperative.
  • Flexible, adaptable and reliable.
  • Communicates clearly and concisely and can adapt style and approach.
  • Motivated, professional and enthusiastic.

Location: Manchester

Closing date: Friday 5 July 2024

Please send CV and covering letter to vacancies@sjmconcerts.com.

APPLY
You May be Interested in...
C.C. Young & Co

Touring Project Accountant

London
C.C. Young & Co

Audit Semi - Senior

London
Trinity College London

Head of Business Development

UK-wide (hybrid-working)
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024