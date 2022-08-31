JOB DESCRIPTION
Post: Events and Careers Assistant
Reporting to: Head of Artist Development & Events, BIMM Institute London
Contractual Hours: 37.5 hours per week Monday to Friday 9am-5.30pm (some evening work is
required during induction and teaching weeks).
A University for the Creative Industries
BIMM University provides an extensive range of courses in modern music, performing arts, and
filmmaking to over 9,000 students across 15 colleges in the UK, Ireland, and Germany. We have a
long-standing commitment to providing the highest quality creative arts education, allowing
students to maximise their career potential.
BIMM University is made up of BIMM Institute, Institute for Contemporary Theatre, Performers
College, Northern Ballet School, and Screen and Film School. This wide network of colleges provides
unique opportunities for students to collaborate creatively on projects with others working in
music, performing arts, and film.
For 40 years, we’ve equipped our students with the knowledge and skills they need to meet the
demands of the creative industries – and graduate feeling industry-ready.
Beyond academic life, BIMM University offers a community built on a shared passion, creativity,
and belief system. Our inclusive culture is at the core of everything that we do, binding us together
and driving us forwards.
Our Purpose, Vision and Values
Purpose
To inspire the next generation of industry professionals through the creation of inclusive and
creative learning environments that remove barriers and provide opportunities for equal
participation in the creative industries.
Vision
To provide the highest standard of industry-led education built on a foundation of collaboration,
inclusivity, and an entrepreneurial spirit; to prepare our students for a sustainable career within the
creative industries.
Values
Our values are at the core of our success; Believe in Everyone, Challenge the Norm, Grow Together,
Own It and Do the Right Thing.
Person specification
You will be part of an active and dynamic team who provide a wide range of career development
and extracurricular opportunities to students studying across all courses and taking place
throughout the academic year.
You will support the Head of Artist Development and Events and the Head of Industry Liaison and
Careers to realise projects, experiences and events through allocated administrative duties and
tasks. You will be comfortable working with data, confident in responding to enquiries from a wide
range of stakeholders and will be expected to apply creative thinking to come up with new
solutions to challenges.
You will make a valuable administrative contribution to the pre-production and on-the-day
management of large-scale events, external masterclasses, showcases, graduation ceremony and careers convention. You will also take responsibility for the on-the-day management of selected on- campus masterclasses where you will host our external guest(s) and facilitate the smooth running of the event.
Good communication, planning, organisational and time management abilities are essential as you
will be required to manage your own time as well as work as part of a team.
Essential criteria
- Recent experience of working with music industry professionals / working as a music industry professional
- Awareness of current and emerging trends within the music industry
- Excellent organisational skills and the ability to work effectively on multiple projects simultaneously
- Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate effectively with stakeholders within BIMM and the wider music industry
- IT literate, specifically Microsoft Office 365
- Experience of using social media as a promotional platform
- Flexible approach to working hours
- Ability to work under your own initiative
Desirable criteria
- A degree in a creative industry subject
- Experience of using video cameras and video editing software
- Experience and understanding of working in an educational environment
Key Accountabilities
- To assist in the pre-production of masterclasses and events including, but not limited to, scheduling, guest and artist liaison, ticketing / student sign-up, equipment hire, room bookings, staff and crew coordination, and auditions / performer selection.
- To assist in the on-the-day management of events and external masterclasses including, but not limited to, venue load-in, venue set-up, soundcheck, catering, venue liaison, student interaction, guest and artist liaison, and staff and crew management.
- To be responsible for on-the-day management of selected on-campus masterclasses including room set-up, guest liaison, crew management, student registration, and introduction / hosting duties (where applicable).
- To undertake actions and responsibilities as set out in risk assessments to ensure all masterclasses and events, internal and external to campus, are delivered safely.
- To upload student engagement data related to BIMM careers, artist development, masterclass, and event activity to the student records management system.
- To complete the initial proposal stage of the External Guest Form for the purposes of Prevent Duty.
- To post to BIMM social media accounts during masterclass events and capture video / photos for the use of the Communications Coordinator and BIMM Marketing team.
- To co-ordinate the onboarding of artist development and career advisors
- To manage the student booking portal for career and artist development tutorials
NB: This is not a complete statement of all duties and responsibilities of this post. The post
holder may be required to carry out other duties in keeping with the nature of the post as
directed by and agreed with their line manager.
We are committed to establishing a culture of inclusivity across BIMM Institute, so that we truly
represent the diversity of our students and the creative industries, both in what we teach and
how we work.
We are committed to promoting the safety and welfare of our students.
All posts are subject to Right to Work and DBS checks.