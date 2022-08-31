JOB DESCRIPTION



Post: Events and Careers Assistant

Reporting to: Head of Artist Development & Events, BIMM Institute London

Contractual Hours: 37.5 hours per week Monday to Friday 9am-5.30pm (some evening work is

required during induction and teaching weeks).

A University for the Creative Industries



BIMM University provides an extensive range of courses in modern music, performing arts, and

filmmaking to over 9,000 students across 15 colleges in the UK, Ireland, and Germany. We have a

long-standing commitment to providing the highest quality creative arts education, allowing

students to maximise their career potential.

BIMM University is made up of BIMM Institute, Institute for Contemporary Theatre, Performers

College, Northern Ballet School, and Screen and Film School. This wide network of colleges provides

unique opportunities for students to collaborate creatively on projects with others working in

music, performing arts, and film.

For 40 years, we’ve equipped our students with the knowledge and skills they need to meet the

demands of the creative industries – and graduate feeling industry-ready.

Beyond academic life, BIMM University offers a community built on a shared passion, creativity,

and belief system. Our inclusive culture is at the core of everything that we do, binding us together

and driving us forwards.



Our Purpose, Vision and Values

Purpose

To inspire the next generation of industry professionals through the creation of inclusive and

creative learning environments that remove barriers and provide opportunities for equal

participation in the creative industries.

Vision

To provide the highest standard of industry-led education built on a foundation of collaboration,

inclusivity, and an entrepreneurial spirit; to prepare our students for a sustainable career within the

creative industries.

Values

Our values are at the core of our success; Believe in Everyone, Challenge the Norm, Grow Together,

Own It and Do the Right Thing.

Person specification



You will be part of an active and dynamic team who provide a wide range of career development

and extracurricular opportunities to students studying across all courses and taking place

throughout the academic year.

You will support the Head of Artist Development and Events and the Head of Industry Liaison and

Careers to realise projects, experiences and events through allocated administrative duties and

tasks. You will be comfortable working with data, confident in responding to enquiries from a wide

range of stakeholders and will be expected to apply creative thinking to come up with new

solutions to challenges.

You will make a valuable administrative contribution to the pre-production and on-the-day

management of large-scale events, external masterclasses, showcases, graduation ceremony and careers convention. You will also take responsibility for the on-the-day management of selected on- campus masterclasses where you will host our external guest(s) and facilitate the smooth running of the event.

Good communication, planning, organisational and time management abilities are essential as you

will be required to manage your own time as well as work as part of a team.

Essential criteria

Recent experience of working with music industry professionals / working as a music industry professional

Awareness of current and emerging trends within the music industry

Excellent organisational skills and the ability to work effectively on multiple projects simultaneously

Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate effectively with stakeholders within BIMM and the wider music industry

IT literate, specifically Microsoft Office 365

Experience of using social media as a promotional platform

Flexible approach to working hours

Ability to work under your own initiative

Desirable criteria

A degree in a creative industry subject

Experience of using video cameras and video editing software

Experience and understanding of working in an educational environment

Key Accountabilities

To assist in the pre-production of masterclasses and events including, but not limited to, scheduling, guest and artist liaison, ticketing / student sign-up, equipment hire, room bookings, staff and crew coordination, and auditions / performer selection.

To assist in the on-the-day management of events and external masterclasses including, but not limited to, venue load-in, venue set-up, soundcheck, catering, venue liaison, student interaction, guest and artist liaison, and staff and crew management.

To be responsible for on-the-day management of selected on-campus masterclasses including room set-up, guest liaison, crew management, student registration, and introduction / hosting duties (where applicable).

To undertake actions and responsibilities as set out in risk assessments to ensure all masterclasses and events, internal and external to campus, are delivered safely.

To upload student engagement data related to BIMM careers, artist development, masterclass, and event activity to the student records management system.

To complete the initial proposal stage of the External Guest Form for the purposes of Prevent Duty.

To post to BIMM social media accounts during masterclass events and capture video / photos for the use of the Communications Coordinator and BIMM Marketing team.

To co-ordinate the onboarding of artist development and career advisors

To manage the student booking portal for career and artist development tutorials

NB: This is not a complete statement of all duties and responsibilities of this post. The post

holder may be required to carry out other duties in keeping with the nature of the post as

directed by and agreed with their line manager.

We are committed to establishing a culture of inclusivity across BIMM Institute, so that we truly

represent the diversity of our students and the creative industries, both in what we teach and

how we work.

We are committed to promoting the safety and welfare of our students.

All posts are subject to Right to Work and DBS checks.