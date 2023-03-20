Asian Arts Agency develops and promotes international, contemporary and traditional South Asian music and arts nationally and internationally. As a leading UK music and arts agency and with increased investment from Arts Council England we are building our team to take forward our ambitious plans.

We are looking for an experienced and committed Events and Projects Manager to manage the delivery of our live South Asian music and events programme. You will work with exceptional international artistes, new talent and some of the UK’s most prestigious live music venues and festivals(e.g. SAGE, Barbican, Southbank Centre, St. Georges Bristol, WOMAD) and lead on all aspects of delivery of our events and projects programme.

This is an exciting opportunity for an individual with exceptional skills in touring and event management and with drive and enthusiasm for live music and arts. We are looking for an experienced professional seeking new challenges and will expect you to hit the ground running!

Closing date: Monday 17th April at 12 noon.