Events Director

Bauer Media Audio UK is seeking an experienced Events Director in music and entertainment formats, to join its growing commercial ticketed events business. This is a unique opportunity to create, manage and deliver a range of brand-led and IP based shows and experiences in theatres, clubs, arenas and greenfield sites in UK, with some abroad.

You are currently likely to be working at a senior level in a successful entertainment business as senior promoter, events producer/director, head of event development, or similar.

Bauer Media has 21 million listeners to our radio stations in the UK, who are keen to engage with our brands on and off air. Our audio strategy is based on growing reach, engagement, and revenues across our many platforms; this includes Live events in all formats and sizes for a variety of age demographics. We sell over 150,000 tickets per year.

Our brands KISS, Magic, Hits, Greatest Hits Radio, Absolute Radio, Jazz FM, Planet Rock and more, are famous for their Live experiences from several arena size concerts including Hits Live and KISS Haunted House Party, to outdoor KISSTORY DJ parties in the UK and abroad, plus Magic at the Musicals at the Royal Albert Hall; and Absolute Radio Comedy and Planet Rock Symphonic at the London Palladium.



We have ambition to go much further, both via our branded events schedule and through third party commercial event partnerships and new IP formats. Events will be mostly music and entertainment related, including speech and lifestyle, using insight from our various target audiences to guide us.

The role

As Lee Warren steps back in the summer with our thanks and appreciation, and he heads for pastures new, this senior position will play a significant role in the success of the Bauer Live Events business plan.

The successful candidate will build a creative portfolio of exciting, commercially viable, profitable shows and events. These will be a mix of own brand products run by Bauer Media internally; and those which are co created or co-promoted with third party promoters, production companies and venues. Formats will fit both indoor entertainment venues and outdoor greenfield spaces.

Role responsibility:

you will be responsible for a significant part of Bauer Media UK’s commercial ticketed events business, including creation, delivery, and P&L management and final deliverables, of a range of brand-led and IP based shows and experiences in theatres, clubs, arenas and greenfield sites in UK, with some abroad.

you will expertly manage a range of shows, either produced in-house or with third party suppliers such as production companies, and with third party JV partner promoters and producers.

you will lead on event development opportunities and ideas with in house brands and/or external partners and clients such as promoters, production companies and venues.

you will confidently and calmly, negotiate and co-ordinate existing and new partnerships with a variety of sources; including creation and contracting of such.

The successful candidate will have:

established an impressive and successful track record as an experienced senior promoter, programmer and/or an events producer. You will be creative, business and commercially minded, and be able to visualise, develop and lead a portfolio of events of scale.

experience across a range of event business models, from managing in house budgets with risk balanced P&Ls through to JV commercial share models and third party licensing.

experience in, and a passion for, creating great events within greenfield sites, indoor venues and other spaces, with an entrepreneurial business mind for what works.

good self awareness and a positive, constructive manner when dealing with production, talent, venues, commercial, finance, and others. You will enjoy juggling multiple events at the same time, and have energy and resilience to match the hectic work schedule that comes with a busy events programme.

great entrepreneurial instincts and a trained business mind to run tightbudgets and event P&Ls, including budgeting and processes to ensure safe and successful delivery of the events.

some experience of calculating and preparing ticket price strategies and manifests, having worked or liaised with UK ticket agencies.

great negotiating skills with the ability to adapt within a variety of relationships from production companies to talent, from finance to venues.

expertise in managing the contracting, budgeting and process needed to deliver exceptional events.

a working knowledge of event promotional planning including database and digital marketing

a great contacts book.

Key skills and experience will include:

Meticulous planning and organisation of a portfolio of events in a busy calendar

Strong business acumen with good analytical and critical thinking

Ability to juggle numerous projects at one time and able to prioritise calmly and efficiently

Excellent communication skills whether written, verbal or presentation

Ability to create, manage and deliver complex event budgets with P&L understanding; good working knowledge of Excel

Strong resilience with the ability to lead and work robustly when under pressure

A good working knowledge of production and technical costs

A good working knowledge of health and safety protocols.

You will work with an experienced in-house “Live” specialist events team alongside Steve Parkinson (Chief Strategic Partnerships and Events Officer), Caroline McNamara (Strategic Events Director), and Jenny Allen (Head of Commercial Events); plus event managers who deliver the events, all working collaboratively with the mission to build scaleable, repeatable, successful and safe events in the months and years ahead, to agreed budgets and targets.



This unique role is full time, carries a competitive salary with bonus based on delivery of ambitious targets, and is based in our central London offices with some remote and hybrid days.

Belonging at Bauer Mission statement:

People are at the heart of everything we do. Inclusivity is part of who we are. We celebrate diversity in all its forms, and encourage authenticity, knowing that our differences are celebrated.

Closing date: Friday 24 March 2023