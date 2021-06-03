Trinity College London is an international exam board and music publisher, with a rich cultural heritage and a positive, supportive approach to assessment and development. What sets us apart in our focus on the learner and our strong reputation for innovation and achievement based on the delivery of flexible styles of learning and teaching. We provide recognised and respected qualifications in a range of communications-based subjects, including music, drama, English Language and communication skills.

Our exams, assessments and publications are designed to help learners fulfil their own individual talents and abilities. Today we deliver over 850,000 assessments each year worldwide. Our international network is expanding quickly, and we now provide qualifications in more than 60 countries around the world.

About the role

The Events Manager (Production) will oversee the production of the ongoing physical and online events programme. Working in conjunction with the entire events management and production team, the post holder will effectively manage the creation of content and events across the range of our portfolio. As committed to operational excellence as to world-leading, international programming, you will manage the logistical implementation of the events strategy from ideation to release whilst selecting and procuring renowned exemplars, brand ambassadors, influencers and suppliers from a range of specialisms, each aligned to Trinity’s core portfolio.

TCL Enterprises’ portfolio will incorporate a diverse range of events and productions including: corporate team building & executive training; masterclasses; clinics; webinars; podcasts; charitable events; concerts, plays, productions and teacher training.

Working closely with the Events Manager (Sponsorship & Promotion), the wider Press & Enterprises team, as well as key staff from across the marketing, finance and legal team, the Events Manager (Production) will play a key part in the successful planning and implementation of a multi-channel events and productions portfolio.

About You

We are looking for a suitable candidate for the Events Manager (Production) that demonstrates proven experience and success in a similar events production or entertainment industry role. You should be experienced in booking artists/performers/exemplars and sourcing event infrastructure with demonstrable success of creating commercially successful events.

We would be interested to hear about your knowledge in creating physical as well as digital events. You will be responsible from initial concept to design and delivery or these events and we will value your ability to manage your workload effectively when running multiple projects simultaneously. As Events Manager, experience of health and safety, compliance and associated legislation is vital as well as an understanding of the whole process involved with events production. Knowledge and experience of event and ticketing platforms and of the performing arts education sector will be highly regarded.

Our Benefits

Trinity provides a work environment that is stimulating, inspiring and fair. Our approach to reward values our employees while ensuring each person’s contribution makes us great as an organisation.

As an employee, you’ll enjoy a range of benefits including private health insurance, generous annual leave, employee assistance programme, cycle to work scheme, training and development and a non-contractual annual bonus scheme, plus more.

Our commitment

Trinity College London is an equal opportunities employer and our talented people come from all walks of life. Trinity is open to all applicants from different backgrounds and we are committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workplace. All applications are dealt with in the strictest of confidence.

How to Apply

To apply, please send a full CV with a covering letter, clearly explaining your interest and suitability for the role.

We are committed to the safeguarding and protection of the children and young people that we work with. We ensure that we have a range of policies and procedures in place which promote safeguarding and safer working practice across the organisation. As such, all posts are subject to a safer recruitment process, including the disclosure of criminal records and vetting checks.

Upon successful appointment into the role, you will be required to complete our vetting procedures as with all Trinity College London SELT employees. This is carried out by a 3rd party supplier and our standard background checks consist of Right to Work in the UK, Identity Check, Employment History check, Financial Probity Check, Highest Academic Qualifications Check and a basic DBS check.

COVID-19 considerations

The safety of our staff, examiners and candidates will be our priority at all times and we have taken a number of steps to ensure this which includes in-depth training, policies and new operating procedures within government social-distancing guidelines.