Events Manager

Who We Are:

Molto Music Group is a company made up of creatives based in London that has interests in the hospitality and music industry. Molto Music Group has several departments that are all music-driven, from curating and programming regular residencies in some of the world's most prestigious venues to exclusive partnerships with high-profile events for luxury brands.

Role Overview:

Molto Music Group has an exciting opportunity with their continued growth and expansion plan that now requires to add to the creative team based in London. We are currently looking for an event manager who is guaranteed to create an immediate and lasting impact amongst both our current client base and the wider business. This is an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic, young team of creatives. You’ll be leading every event from start to finish, delivering a range of music event activations including private brand parties, awards events and after parties.

The Ideal Candidate:

We are looking for a highly organised, self-starter with a great work ethic who is both ambitious and motivated to join our small face paced team. The company is in the process of implementing new operational processes, so you will have the opportunity to be a key player in supporting these changes and increasing productivity and efficiency throughout the business.

The role will be spread across both working in our office and onsite at events full-time, located in the West End. Office working hours 10 am – 6 pm.

Responsibilities Will Include:

Providing a complete and comprehensive service, managing events, from enquiry and proposal through to booking and completion with a proactive and consultative approach.

Managing a variety of mid-size events simultaneously in a fast-paced environment while delivering the highest possible standards

Responding to, monitoring and regularly following up with all enquires

Maintaining a personalised and individual approach to each client

Managing the on-site delivery of a wide range of events and dealing with late changes and challenges in a calm and professional manner

Creating, developing and sustaining strong and loyal client relationships by being proactive and offering consistently high service levels

Seeking new business opportunities with set targets

Staying ahead of the game in terms of anticipation of potential issues, offering new ideas and improving procedures and practices.

Helping to generate repeat business from the existing client base and actively seeking opportunities to gain new clients.

Negotiating the best rates from suppliers and actively seek to maximise savings, and increase company profitability

Managing key documents such as itineraries, budgets, etc.

Lead promotional activities for the events

Attending our residency venues weekly

The Ideal Candidate:

A self-starter with fresh ideas and a keen interest and passion for live entertainment and music industry. The ideal candidate must ensure Molto Music is shown to its best and provides the highest standards of curation for every client. Alongside the event logistics, your role will be focused on efficient liaison between various managers and music executives — so excellent stakeholder communication and management skills, alongside your brilliant event management skills is a must. We are looking for someone who has experience in producing live music events and managing every aspect from artist booking to technical needs

Requirements:

Possess a current network of London-based events contacts

Proven track record working on high-end events is essential

3 - 5 years working within events or entertainment sector

A bachelors degree in events management is recommended but not essential

Hold a solid understanding of the music industry, creative fields and London’s high end hospitality scene

Experience working on high-profile music events is encouraged

Meticulous attention to detail

Project management and technical management skills

Highly organised and problem solving

Confident picking up the phone to clients, suppliers and venues

Positive attitude, calm and patient, comfortable working within a small team

Charismatic and strong communication skills

Ability to thrive under pressure and deal with last minute changes

Excellent IT skills and experience working on Apple iMac desktops

Good team player and proactive

Summary: