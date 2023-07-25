Strongroom is looking for an experienced, visionary Events Manager to put our programme on the map!

Established in 1985, Strongroom is a complex of music studios, music industry offices, attached to a bar & gig venue with a beautiful verdant courtyard for all to enjoy. We offer an escape from the bustle of Shoreditch’s cityscape, in a truly unique oasis. Offering a trendy events calendar, there's always something interesting going on, whilst steeped in the history of one of London's most iconic recording studios serving some of the world's leading talent today.

We are looking for someone entwined with the music scene to join the Strongroom community and help push our venue to the next level.

Your responsibilities:

Nurture our current events programme whilst also bringing in new promoters and developing ideas to create an extensive and diverse venue calendar.

Liaise with promoters, DJs, engineers and the bar management team to ensure tech specs, payments, riders and all other relevant information is communicated promptly to ensure events run smoothly on the night.

Scout and source new talent for the in-house Strongroom Presents series to deliver live music events that draw a crowd and get people buzzing!

Negotiate with promoters to form contracts, payment schemes and riders.

Liaise with suppliers and brands to source sponsorship and promotional support for events.

Network with the broader music industry and Strongroom Studios team for collaborative projects to help bridge the gaps between the music business and fandom.

Manage the bookings team and help refine our corporate and private hire offering as well as assisting with logistics and planning to ensure we always deliver to a high standard for our clients.

Collaborate with the General Manager to manage the event department budget (event payments, engineer costs, marketing/promotion, equipment hire and purchases).

Keep Strongroom's website and online presence up to date.

Advertising our events on relevant listing websites and ticketing platforms.

Coordinating with our social media executive to help deliver successful social media content and campaigns.

Manage and maintain CRM through customer mailing lists, loyalty schemes as well as engaging with the local community and businesses.

Design and manage marketing material for online use and print (monthly events posters etc).

Research market competition as well as being on the pulse of new industry trends, platforms and opportunities.

Work during events and private hires to help setup and provide a thorough handover to the evening team.

Who you’ll be:

A creative and passionate individual engaged in the London events scene.

Experienced in running a similar sized venue in an event management capacity.

Knowledge of the hospitality and craft drinks industry.

Able to work well within a team.

Can keep calm and focused in a busy working environment.

Excellent communication skills.

A highly organised and a meticulous planner.

A reliable individual with sharp timekeeping.

What we offer: