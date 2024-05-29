Events Manager

About the Team

PPL’s Communications team ensures the PPL brand is promoted within the music industry and licensees. They organise our Annual General Meeting and a number of external events for PPL.

What you’ll be doing:

As the successful candidate, you will bring extensive experience in managing a variety of events, both in-house and at agencies. You will handle event development, delivery, and project management, confidently liaising with senior executives. The role may also include people management, so previous experience in this area is beneficial.

You will focus on external events to raise PPL’s profile within our member and industry communities. You will lead or support key events like the Annual General Meeting, Annual Performer Meeting, and other outreach activities, including sponsorships, partnerships, conferences, and webinars. Strategic thinking, tactical action, and managing multiple workstreams are essential.

You will support PPL’s brand promotion with the Communications team, contribute to event-related marketing materials, and manage corporate and member-related merchandise. You will brief the social media and Community Manager on all event activities and keep event information updated on PPL’s website.

You will collaborate with internal stakeholders, including the Executive Team and Heads of Department, as well as external stakeholders and suppliers, ensuring efficient event administration and organisation.

Using established processes where appropriate, you will apply your initiative and judgment, adapting your communication style to suit various audiences with sensitivity.

Key Responsibilities will include:

Providing operational support to the Senior Events and Partnerships Manager for all PPL owned events

Writing and proofreading copy for event invitations and conference programmes

Overseeing the maintenance of PPL’s guest list database

Being responsible for sourcing marketing materials for events (e.g., PPL banners, business cards) and liaising with printers and designers

Managing PPL’s merchandise stock levels

Supporting the Social Media and Community Manager by joining the dots on events-related social media promotion

Documenting feedback from events attendees and partners, to ensure that PPL’s evaluation of events is kept up to date.

What’s you’ll need:

You will need at least 3 years of event management experience.

You should have proven project management skills with the ability to handle multiple projects and meet deadlines.

Demonstrated experience in building relationships and dealing with people at all levels, including key stakeholders and customers, is essential.

You must be proactive, able to find solutions, and capable of dealing with changing priorities or obstacles while providing alternative solutions.

A sociable, enthusiastic, and polite demeanour with a positive approach to teamwork is crucial.

You should be proficient in Microsoft Office with advanced skills in Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.

Next Steps

If this sounds like you, then apply today!

Closing date for applications: 11 June 2024

Equality and Diversity at PPL

PPL are committed to equal opportunities, diversity and inclusivity; therefore, we welcome and encourage applicants from all sections of the community.

Here at PPL we are proud to operate in a genuine, open and straightforward way while continuing to maximise all opportunities as they arise striving to represent PPL’s members. Our job is to protect our members’ rights, and make sure their talent and investment is rewarded fairly. We take an entrepreneurial approach, working together to create new ways to deliver better service and solve business challenges. Collaboration creates great things; everyone’s talent deserves recognition and each of our members is important to us. We are the professional face for our clients. We serve with a smile and go the extra mile when representing them. We share a passion for music – that’s why we do what we do.