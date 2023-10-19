Exec, Creative Sync

Sony Music Publishing, established in 1995, is the world’s leading music publisher. The company owns or administers a diverse catalogue of songs by iconic artist songwriters including The Beatles, Queen, Motown, Carole King, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and The Rolling Stones, as well as contemporary songwriters like Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna and many more.
Formed in 1997, Extreme Music is renowned in the industry and around the world for its boundary-pushing approach to production music. Its A-list roster has yielded diverse award-winning collections and includes artists and composers such as Quincy Jones, Hans Zimmer, Sir George Martin, Snoop Dogg, Xzibit, and Junkie XL to name a few. Extreme Music is now part of Sony Music Publishing, the world’s leading music publisher.
About the Department
The Creative Sync team’s role is to bring the Extreme Music and KPM catalogues to the attention of new and existing clients, increasing both revenue and usage of Extreme Music & KPM across all forms of media including film, TV, advertising, games, promos, trailers, online, documentary and corporate.
About the Role
The Creative Sync Exec will focus on frontline contact and management of major Production Music clients servicing their diverse needs. This may include broadcasters, production companies, post houses and music supervisors. They will provide clients with quotes, licenses and music supervision and help to generate new business leads, as well as maintaining and developing existing client relationships. This will involve meeting KPI’s for client outreach, including phone calls, emails, pitch meetings and attending client and industry events. Please note some events will occur out of regular office hours.
What You’ll Do: (job responsibilities)
- Seeking out new business opportunities.
- Maintaining existing relationships
- Increasing music users, downloads and licensing requests
- Delivering consistently against all targets.
- Quotes, music clearances, negotiate agreements.
- Increasing revenue from client-base as well as researching potential new music users
- Music supervision and performing music searches for clients.
- Educating potential users of new formats and means of accessing the catalog
- Analyzing user data to identify opportunities to increase sales and focus marketing activity more effectively
- Providing personalized service to clients including, but not limited to, music searches, website demos.
- Participating in the planning, coordinating and execution of client events and regional trips
- Providing feedback on the catalog and ideas for the development of new releases based on production trends and client requests
Who You Are: (skills/experience/qualifications in order of importance)
Essential requirements
- Minimum of 1 year of experience in client facing account management
- Excellent communicator
- Ability to build and maintain strong relationships
- Highly organized
- Proficient in broad range of MS office 365 applications
- Excellent work ethic
- Passionate about Music, with a broad knowledge of different genres
- Ability to work proactively demonstrating initiative
- Self-motivated and enthusiastic
- High levels of integrity and honesty
Desirable requirements
- Knowledge of MCPS licensing
- Experience working in a music supervisor role or other music and media and/or broadcasting industry experience
- Experience using a CRM database
Apart from our many benefits we have something for everyone!
- You join an inclusive, collaborative and global community where you have the opportunity to fuel the creative journey
- A modern office environment designed to foster productivity, creativity, and teamwork
- An attractive and comprehensive benefits package including medical, life & income protection coverage, interest free season ticket loans and an attractive pension offering
- Voluntary self-funded benefits like dental, travel and critical illness coverage, enhanced family-friendly policies (maternity/paternity).
- We invest in your professional growth & development
- Summer Fridays
- Employee Assistance Programme