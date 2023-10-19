Exec, Creative Sync

Sony Music Publishing, established in 1995, is the world’s leading music publisher. The company owns or administers a diverse catalogue of songs by iconic artist songwriters including The Beatles, Queen, Motown, Carole King, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and The Rolling Stones, as well as contemporary songwriters like Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna and many more.



Formed in 1997, Extreme Music is renowned in the industry and around the world for its boundary-pushing approach to production music. Its A-list roster has yielded diverse award-winning collections and includes artists and composers such as Quincy Jones, Hans Zimmer, Sir George Martin, Snoop Dogg, Xzibit, and Junkie XL to name a few. Extreme Music is now part of Sony Music Publishing, the world’s leading music publisher.



About the Department



The Creative Sync team’s role is to bring the Extreme Music and KPM catalogues to the attention of new and existing clients, increasing both revenue and usage of Extreme Music & KPM across all forms of media including film, TV, advertising, games, promos, trailers, online, documentary and corporate.



About the Role



The Creative Sync Exec will focus on frontline contact and management of major Production Music clients servicing their diverse needs. This may include broadcasters, production companies, post houses and music supervisors. They will provide clients with quotes, licenses and music supervision and help to generate new business leads, as well as maintaining and developing existing client relationships. This will involve meeting KPI’s for client outreach, including phone calls, emails, pitch meetings and attending client and industry events. Please note some events will occur out of regular office hours.



What You’ll Do: (job responsibilities)

Seeking out new business opportunities.

Maintaining existing relationships

Increasing music users, downloads and licensing requests

Delivering consistently against all targets.

Quotes, music clearances, negotiate agreements.

Increasing revenue from client-base as well as researching potential new music users

Music supervision and performing music searches for clients.

Educating potential users of new formats and means of accessing the catalog

Analyzing user data to identify opportunities to increase sales and focus marketing activity more effectively

Providing personalized service to clients including, but not limited to, music searches, website demos.

Participating in the planning, coordinating and execution of client events and regional trips

Providing feedback on the catalog and ideas for the development of new releases based on production trends and client requests

Who You Are: (skills/experience/qualifications in order of importance)



Essential requirements

Minimum of 1 year of experience in client facing account management

Excellent communicator

Ability to build and maintain strong relationships

Highly organized

Proficient in broad range of MS office 365 applications

Excellent work ethic

Passionate about Music, with a broad knowledge of different genres

Ability to work proactively demonstrating initiative

Self-motivated and enthusiastic

High levels of integrity and honesty

Desirable requirements

Knowledge of MCPS licensing

Experience working in a music supervisor role or other music and media and/or broadcasting industry experience

Experience using a CRM database

