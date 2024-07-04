Executive Assistant / Office Manager

Overview

A busy global music company is seeking an experienced and dedicated Executive Assistant to provide seamless and effective support to their CEO in London. The successful candidate will be ready to hit the ground running with an enthusiatic 'can-do' attitude, also taking pride in overseeing Office Management duties in their London HQ.

Main purpose of role

Responsibilities include; but are not limited to:

Manage diary for CEO, schedule meetings/calls, both in-person and virtually

Organise all aspects of business travel for CEO; process visas and issue itineraries as required

Book flights, accommodation and ground transport for CEO's family holidays and personal trips

Oversee the housekeeping and property management of CEO's residences in London and Spain

Help with the execution of personal, household and family related tasks and errands as directed

Provide front of house support to the London office; welcome guests and prepare meeting rooms

Process expenses and consolidate receipts for business/personal transactions and client recharges

Book chauffeurs, taxis and ground transport for CEO, wider team and roster clients

Organise couriers for CEO, wider team and roster clients as requested

Act as point of contact for building concierge, suppliers and onsite contractors

Ensure office supplies and stationery are well stocked and office is kept tidy

Offer general administrative support to wider team as neeeded

Be available to assist outside of usual office hours as reasonably required

Provide holiday/sickness cover to other executive support staff as needed

Assist with monitoring and managing website inbox

Person specification

Minimum 3 years experience (inc. at least 1 year of continuous employment) as music industry EA

A solid understanding of the music industry ecosystem and knowledge of 'who's who' is preferred

A flexible and preemptive approach to work; anticipates obstacles and adapts to complete tasks

Proactive and diligent; self-motivated and maintains meticulous attention to detail at all times

Advanced IT skills; must be proficient using Apple devices/software and MS Office products

Remains calm, unfazed and focused when subject to high pressure or conflicting priorities

Conscientious; responds positively to instruction and demonstrates commitment to role

Proven excellent organisational ability and logistical planning skills

Handles sensitive tasks or information with discretion and confidence

A personable and approachable demeanour is imperative in this role

High level of literacy essential, good numeric skills desirable

Diversity & inclusion

The company is an equal opportunities employer. They embrace diversity and are committed to a working environment where no one will be treated less favourably on grounds of their sex, race, disability, sexual orientation, religion, belief or age

Disclaimer

The company presents this job description as a guide to the major areas and duties for which the jobholder is accountable. However, the business operates in an environment that demands change and the jobholder's specific responsibilities and activities will vary and develop. Therefore, the job description should be seen as indicative and not as a permanent, definitive and exhaustive statement