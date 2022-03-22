Executive Assistant to CEO

An exciting opportunity has arisen to work for one of the UKs leading entertainment Groups. Kilimanjaro are seeking an experienced and enthusiastic EA to support the founder and CEO on a day-to-day basis. This is a fantastic and varied role for someone who thrives off a fast-paced environment, can multi-task and prioritise duties and work quickly and efficiently with no mistakes made. This is a full-on role that would suit someone who enjoys building a dynamic and supportive 1-2-1 relationship and who is happy to go above and beyond the call of duty. This is an office-based role.

About us

Formed in 2008, Kilimanjaro Group comprises of Kilimanjaro Live, Flying Music Group, Gigantic Tickets, Let’s Rock Scotland, UK Live, Fane Productions, Singular Artists, Kilimanjaro Theatricals, Form and Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival (Scotland). Each year the overall group of companies produces and promotes over 1000 music concerts, musical theatre, comedy, spoken word, festivals, family events and social media events. This highly varied roster of shows and artistes includes Ed Sheeran, Andrea Bocelli, Stereophonics, Kew the Music, The Illusionists, Nitro Circus and Metallica as well as theatrical productions running on Broadway such as The Kite Runner, Hadestown and Tom Jones’ musical What’s New Pussycat in the UK. Kilimanjaro Group sells over 1.5 million tickets per annum via its ticketing hub, MyTicket, and is headquartered in London.

Our ideal candidate will possess the following:

2/3 years of experience in a similar role supporting C-Suite Level

Be able to maintain a high level of confidentiality

Flexibility to adapt to an ever-changing schedule

Forward thinking with exceptional attention to detail

Strong organisational, interpersonal and communication skills (written and verbal)

Good working knowledge of MS Office and Zoom

Background in the creative sector a bonus

Key Responsibilities

Extensive, complex diary management, gatekeeping CEOs time where necessary

Regularly review the CEO’s email inbox to keep it clear of unnecessary email, flagging important emails and updating the filing system

Take accurate dictation to send correspondence out on behalf of the CEO, and drafting and responding to CEO emails with the similar communication style

Maintain a call list for the CEO, connecting calls and taking messages

Arrange all travel, both nationally and internationally for the CEO, providing detailed itineraries and preparing visas and documentation

Book personal holidays/travel & private appointments for the CEO, liaising with CEO family PA to ensure joint diary is updated

Maintaining a friendly and professional manner with all internal and external contacts (such as managers, agents, and venues) to create useful working relationships

Act as a conduit for information from the rest of the company to the CEO and vice versa

Board meeting administration for the Group, compiling and distributing agendas, setting dates, and taking minutes.

Manage CEO’s expense claims, submitting them accurately and on time and ensuring that the claim has been paid.

Maintain the contacts database, ensuring any changes are updated and new contacts are added correctly

Benefits include

28 days holiday (plus statutory)

Life Insurance Policy Equal to four times base salary

Learning and Development - As part of your ongoing learning and development you will have access to a range of tools and courses appropriate to your role and career goals

Pension – Kilimanjaro match pension contributions up to 5% of salary

Private Medical Insurance through Bupa

Interest Free Season Ticket Loan Scheme

Cycle to work scheme

Maternity leave above statutory minimum

Paternity leave matched to maternity leave

Closing date: 5pm, Friday 1st April 2022

Please send covering letter and CV, stating in the subject heading the role for which you’re apply to careers@kilimanjarolive.co.uk