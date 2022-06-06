Executive Assistant to Managing Director

Job Summary:

Company: Festival Republic

Department: Management

Location: Farringdon, London

Reports to: Managing Director

Working Hours: Full time, 40 hours per week with extra weekend working throughout festival season onsite. Some travel required.

Role Description

Festival Republic festivals include Reading, Leeds, Wireless, Download, Latitude, Wilderness, The Great Escape, Electric Picnic and more.

The successful candidate will provide a high level of administrative and onsite support to the Managing Director. Discretion, excellent communication and great people skills are vital to the success of this role.

The Executive Assistant will be responsible for diary management, scheduling, correspondence and will oversee the Office Assistant in areas such as preparation for meetings, travel logistics and general administration. Effectively communicating and interfacing with people at all levels inside and outside the company and within the music industry. Experience of working in an international business dealing with multiple countries and cultures and knowledge of the music industry would be a plus.

During off-season, responsibilities will be those of a typical Executive Assistant but during summer periods, the role will be a hybrid of EA work and Event Management onsite at festivals. As such it would suit someone with an event management background who also has excellent administrative and communication skills.

Who you are

Competencies / Skills / Knowledge / Experience

Ability to work effectively under pressure and to tight deadlines

Demonstrable experience in a role at Director level within a fast-paced environment

Knowledge of live music industry and event management experience

Confident and outgoing personality

Excellent attention to detail

Extremely well organised and self-motivated

Excellent command of written English with copy accuracy

Excellent IT skills with proven experience with Microsoft Office

Professional and friendly telephone manner

High level of integrity and discretion

Behaviours

The following attributes determine how the role will be carried out and are required to be a success

Respond to changing priorities and urgent situations

Strong ability to work on own and use initiative

Hands on approach

Flexibility to adapt to different environments

Delivers high quality work

Confident to solve problems effectively and efficiently

Interact with staff across all levels of the organisation

Bigger-picture and forward-thinking mindset

What the role includes

Provide extensive diary management for Managing Director - including arranging internal and external meetings, events and conference calls

Full administrative and logistical organisation and management of backstage areas and bars. You will work closely with production and responsible for sourcing and organising toilets, security, staff, bars, accommodation etc.

When onsite the team works event hours which can be antisocial

Assist the Managing Director by carrying out administrative and private office assignments as required

Liaise with heads of department across Festival Republic and Live Nation and high-profile external stakeholders

Screen calls/incoming mail – be an effective gatekeeper; take messages efficiently and accurately; receive visitors

Collate information and raising purchase orders in Salesforce.

Monitor staff absence and holidays through the HR system.

Carry out any research and prepare findings in a comprehensive and concise format.

Oversight of the processing of expenses for Managing Director and own company card on a timely basis.

Working autonomously and management of full-time team assistant. Overseeing daily tasks relating to Managing Director’s travel, diary and various administration tasks

Liaise with contractors on site for VIP area requirements

Main point of contact for Managing Director’s guest ticketing and accreditation requests

Liaise with artists’ agents and managers

Additional duties as required by business needs and objectives

Equal Opportunities

We are passionate and committed to our people and go beyond the rhetoric of diversity and inclusion. You will be working in an inclusive environment and be encouraged to bring your whole self to work. We will do all that we can to help you successfully balance your work and homelife. As a growing business we will encourage you to develop your professional and personal aspirations, enjoy new experiences, and learn from the talented people you will be working with. It’s talent that matters to us and we encourage applications from people irrespective of their gender, race, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability status or caring responsibilities.

Reality Check

While this is a great opportunity in an exciting industry this is not just a chance to see shows for free! The role is not your ordinary 9-5 and the industry is demanding with sometimes unsociable and long hours. The excitement and energy of the shows, tours and festivals we create comes from the hard work and dedication we commit to our work, and this role is no exception to this. So, get ready to bring your best to the role. #FestivalRepublic

The Company

Festival Republic is part of Live Nation Entertainment which is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management.