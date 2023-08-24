Executive Assistant to the CEO and COO

This is an exciting opportunity for someone who is ambitious and hardworking, working in a fun and dynamic office space. You will be supporting the two principal leaders of Blue Raincoat Music / Chrysalis Records. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing their busy and ever-changing diaries, acting as a key support and main contact. As you will be communicating with VIP’s and influential business people on a day to day basis you will need to possess a high level of professionalism and organisational skills. This is a demanding but rewarding role that requires an enthusiastic and pro-active individual. The CEO spends approximately two to three months a year working from Los Angeles, so your working hours may be adjusted accordingly from time to time.

Responsibilities include, but not limited to:

Diary management

Travel management, both domestic and international (business and on occasion personal)

Managing correspondence and acting as gatekeeper

Trouble shooting IT issues / providing a level of technical support

Managing and submitting expenses

Organising lunches and being on hand to facilitate and support meetings

Proactively finding ways to simplify processes and ensure things run smoothly in the office

Pre-empting logistical issues (solving problems before they arise)

Organising company events (such as Christmas and summer parties)

Supporting the wider Senior Management Team

Administrative support

Providing support to artists in the UK and visiting artists from overseas as and when required.

The successful candidate must have/be:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as an Executive Assistant or personal assistant, preferably supporting senior executives / C-Suite

Experience dealing with VIP’s / Artists

Proven to be always trustworthy and discreet

Professional in your manner

Exceptional attention to detail and clear communication skills

High level of IT skills particularly with Mac / Apple software

Can work under pressure and multi-task

Flexible in their approach to work tasks and working hours

Can-do attitude

MUSIC INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE PREFERRED

This role is office based

Office Location: Shoreditch / Old Street area

Email CV and covering letter to Jobs@blueraincoatmusic.com CLOSING DATE: 15th September 2023

Applications are encouraged from people who believe in themselves and who want to work in a company that embraces individuals with individual needs. We are an equal opportunities employer and welcome applications from anyone irrespective of gender, race, religion, origin, age, sexual orientation, medical condition or disability.

Staff Benefits