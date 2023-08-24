Executive Assistant to the CEO and COO

This is an exciting opportunity for someone who is ambitious and hardworking, working in a fun and dynamic office space. You will be supporting the two principal leaders of Blue Raincoat Music / Chrysalis Records. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing their busy and ever-changing diaries, acting as a key support and main contact. As you will be communicating with VIP’s and influential business people on a day to day basis you will need to possess a high level of professionalism and organisational skills. This is a demanding but rewarding role that requires an enthusiastic and pro-active individual. The CEO spends approximately two to three months a year working from Los Angeles, so your working hours may be adjusted accordingly from time to time.
Responsibilities include, but not limited to:
- Diary management
- Travel management, both domestic and international (business and on occasion personal)
- Managing correspondence and acting as gatekeeper
- Trouble shooting IT issues / providing a level of technical support
- Managing and submitting expenses
- Organising lunches and being on hand to facilitate and support meetings
- Proactively finding ways to simplify processes and ensure things run smoothly in the office
- Pre-empting logistical issues (solving problems before they arise)
- Organising company events (such as Christmas and summer parties)
- Supporting the wider Senior Management Team
- Administrative support
- Providing support to artists in the UK and visiting artists from overseas as and when required.
The successful candidate must have/be:
Minimum of 5 years’ experience as an Executive Assistant or personal assistant, preferably supporting senior executives / C-Suite
- Experience dealing with VIP’s / Artists
- Proven to be always trustworthy and discreet
- Professional in your manner
- Exceptional attention to detail and clear communication skills
- High level of IT skills particularly with Mac / Apple software
- Can work under pressure and multi-task
- Flexible in their approach to work tasks and working hours
- Can-do attitude
MUSIC INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE PREFERRED
This role is office based
Office Location: Shoreditch / Old Street area
Email CV and covering letter to Jobs@blueraincoatmusic.com CLOSING DATE: 15th September 2023
Applications are encouraged from people who believe in themselves and who want to work in a company that embraces individuals with individual needs. We are an equal opportunities employer and welcome applications from anyone irrespective of gender, race, religion, origin, age, sexual orientation, medical condition or disability.
Staff Benefits
- 25 Days Holiday (pro-rata) + extra days over Christmas + Bank Holidays
- Generous pension contribution
- Contribution towards mobile phone
- Cycle to work scheme
- Season ticket loan
- Bupa – Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) We all need a little extra support from time to time. Especially during times of change. With Healthy Minds, you can call or head online for confidential wellbeing support and personalised advice. Day or night. Calls are confidential.
- Day off to move house
- Quarterly staff social / roster gig tickets, free and discounted
- Free annual eye tests
- A treat on your birthday
- Flexible working
- A great team to work with
- Central location, close to all rail and public transport links.