A full-time dual role as an executive assistant at an Artist management company

(Archangel Management), and the global leader in assisting Rightsholders to Direct

License their Live Pubic Performance Rights (PACE Rights Management).

EXPERIENCE:

Minimum two (2) years full-time experience working in an established company in the

music industry.

SKILLSET:

ATTENTION TO DETAIL.

Ability to multitask, and efficiently and effectively manage time.

Excellent organisational skills.

Problem solver.

Team player.

Ability to accept and learn from any errors made (we’re all human), and make the necessary adjustments going forward.

Strong communication skills both verbal and written (English required, but secondary languages also preferred).

Experienced in using IT: Mail, Numbers, Excel, Pages, Word.

Discretion.

ROLE:

Management:

Populating, updating & correcting metadata on PRO registrations.

Engaging with PROs regarding royalty payments.

Assisting on the updating of social and online accounts.

Occasional creation of basic graphics for online banners/posts.

Creating Artist social media analytics reports.

Researching remixer and musician contacts and social info.

Populating & updating webshop with tickets and merchandise.

Updating webshop merchandise sheets.

Occasional fan customer service.

Creating & updating ticket allocations and ticketing spreadsheets.

Sourcing social media content from promoters.

Occasional reconciliation of tour budgets.

Liaising with promo people and Tour Manager & Artist to set-up interview schedule.

Liaising with promo people to source promo clips/links/reports.

Rights Management:

Assisting in various aspects of Licensing, Copyright, and Rightsholder relations as needed.

The role could involve:

Researching upcoming tours.

Liaising with Artist Managers to create and verify Potential Works sheets.

Researching Rightsholder contacts, and engaging with them about Direct Licensing.

Creating the relevant paperwork and liaising with Management and PRO’s to assist

Rightsholders to Withdraw the relevant rights from the PRO Network.

Verifying Notices sent by PROs to their Affiliates.

Occasional researching PRO Licensing, Distribution and Withdrawal policies.

OPPORTUNITIES:

Flexible working hours and location.

Opportunity to expand and evolve role.

WAGE:

Competitive.

To apply, please send covering letter and CV to: careers@ArchangelManagement.com