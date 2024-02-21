Executive Assistant

We are a dynamic and innovative global music industry production company, committed to fostering creativity and supporting artists in reaching their full potential.
Based in North West London we are seeking a highly organised and proactive Personal Assistant to support our Executive team in a fast paced music industry environment. The ideal candidate will have the ability to multi-task, handling various administrative tasks and co-ordinating schedules whilst maintaining an eye for detail.
Responsibilities include:
- Provide comprehensive administrative support to the Director, including managing calendars, travel arrangements and correspondence.
- Co-ordinate meetings and events.
- Act as a liaison when required between clients, artists and other industry professionals.
- Handle confidential and sensitive information with discretion and professionalism.
- Proactively identify opportunities to streamline processes and improve efficiency.
Candidate Requirements:
- Previous experience as an Executive or Personal Assistant is essential.
- Strong organisational skills with the ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities effectively.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Proficient in MS Office Suite – Word, Excel etc.
- Ability to adapt quickly to changing priorities and work under pressure.
Benefits
- Competitive salary.
- Opportunity to work in a dynamic and creative environment.
- Chance to collaborate with talented artists and industry professionals.
- Room for growth and professional development.