We are looking for an executive assistant with prior experience. Someone who is eager to assist an entertainment executive across his personal and business endeavours.

Candidates should be based in the UK (London ideally), or willing to relocate and have a passport and ability to travel when needed.

We are looking for a trustworthy, self-motivated and resourceful Personal Assistant to manage a wide array of different responsibilities that will change each day. This person must be highly organized and provide key support functions in a fast-paced and growing environment.

Personal Responsibilities

Flight booking, vacation booking, and car travel

Communication with accountants and lawyers

Restaurant booking

Assisting with personal administrative tasks for CEO and immediate family

Other daily administrative and logistical tasks

Keeping track of key events, i.e. visa renewal, passport renewal, birthdays etc.

House bill administration and coordination and organisation of household staff

Act as a liaison between executive and various business guests, industry executives, managers, etc.

Assist with projects, errands, research and compile information on an ad hoc basis

Keep list of titles updated and maintain spreadsheets of stats and streaming data

Dropbox organization

CEO and Client Responsibilities

Managing Co-Founder / CEO’s diary and calendar

Ability to keep the internal Dropbox organized, especially sorting files and folders

Flexible hours based on UK/ US schedule

Ability to travel outside the US

Diary scheduling and other tasks with management clients in US/ UK

Gifts for clients

Ticket booking/ restaurant booking for clients when needed

Other daily administrative and logistical tasks

Schedule meetings and arrange conference calls via multiple platforms (Zoom, telephone, Google Meet) and across multiple time zones

Gather materials in advance to prepare for meetings. Attend meetings and calls. Take detailed notes, summarize and organize them in a structured accessible format.

Handle sensitive and confidential information with discretion

Collaborate effectively with internal teams and clients

Royalty spreadsheet updates

Monthly commission statement review

Qualifications