We are looking for an executive assistant with prior experience. Someone who is eager to assist an entertainment executive across his personal and business endeavours.
Candidates should be based in the UK (London ideally), or willing to relocate and have a passport and ability to travel when needed.
We are looking for a trustworthy, self-motivated and resourceful Personal Assistant to manage a wide array of different responsibilities that will change each day. This person must be highly organized and provide key support functions in a fast-paced and growing environment.
Personal Responsibilities
- Flight booking, vacation booking, and car travel
- Communication with accountants and lawyers
- Restaurant booking
- Assisting with personal administrative tasks for CEO and immediate family
- Other daily administrative and logistical tasks
- Keeping track of key events, i.e. visa renewal, passport renewal, birthdays etc.
- House bill administration and coordination and organisation of household staff
- Act as a liaison between executive and various business guests, industry executives, managers, etc.
- Assist with projects, errands, research and compile information on an ad hoc basis
- Keep list of titles updated and maintain spreadsheets of stats and streaming data
- Dropbox organization
CEO and Client Responsibilities
- Managing Co-Founder / CEO’s diary and calendar
- Ability to keep the internal Dropbox organized, especially sorting files and folders
- Flexible hours based on UK/ US schedule
- Ability to travel outside the US
- Diary scheduling and other tasks with management clients in US/ UK
- Gifts for clients
- Ticket booking/ restaurant booking for clients when needed
- Other daily administrative and logistical tasks
- Schedule meetings and arrange conference calls via multiple platforms (Zoom, telephone, Google Meet) and across multiple time zones
- Gather materials in advance to prepare for meetings. Attend meetings and calls. Take detailed notes, summarize and organize them in a structured accessible format.
- Handle sensitive and confidential information with discretion
- Collaborate effectively with internal teams and clients
- Royalty spreadsheet updates
- Monthly commission statement review
Qualifications
- Prior experience working in a fast-paced entertainment industry environment
- Excellent oral and written communication skills. Great interpersonal skills.
- Extremely well organized and motivated, strong attention to detail, punctual, conscientious, courteous, proactive, and flexible
- Ability to work under pressure with strong work ethics and a positive attitude.
- Excellent understanding of Excel/ Google Sheets