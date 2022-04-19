KPM Music is home to the World’s greatest library music labels. The Creative Sync team’s role is to bring

this great catalogue to the attention of new and existing clients, increasing both revenue and usage of

KPM Music across all forms of media. We’re looking for a dynamic new member of the team to

specifically cover the long form market sectors. In addition to the below, the ideal candidate will come

with an existing client list and be ready to hit the ground running.

The role:

The Executive Creative Sync focus is frontline contact with all PM clients and servicing their diverse

needs. This involves driving usage amongst existing accounts and engaging with clients via email,

telephone and in person on a day to day basis and all other aspects of client relations

What You’ll Do:

This includes (but is not limited to) the following areas of responsibility:

Driving growth amongst all media with emphasis on TV network, production company, feature film and other long form clients

Increasing revenue from client-base as well as researching potential new music users

Maintaining contact with existing clients and establishing new relationships by telephone, email and in person visits in line with established KPI’s

Music supervision and performing music searches for clients

Educating potential users of new formats and means of accessing the catalog

Analyzing user data to identify opportunities to increase sales and focus marketing activity via

CRM more effectively

Providing personalized service to clients including, but not limited to, music searches, website demos

Participating in the planning, coordinating and execution of regional client visits and events, which can sometimes be outside of office hours

Providing feedback on the catalog and ideas for the development of new releases based on production trends and client requests

Who You Are

Qualifications/ Experience:

Excellent communication, interpersonal and organizational skills

Computer literacy (MS Word & Excel essential)

Minimum 1 years’ experience in client facing account management

Music business experience preferred

Additional Requirements:

Excellent work ethic

Passionate about Music

Proactive and shows initiative

Self-motivated and enthusiastic

High levels of integrity and honesty

Team player – able to work well and manage relationships with others

As an equal opportunity’s employer, KPM Music UK (a division of Sony Music Publishing) is committed to

the equal treatment of all current and prospective employees and does not condone discrimination on the basis of age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race or ethnicity, religion or belief, gender

identity, or marriage and civil partnership.

We aspire to have a diverse and inclusive workplace and strongly encourage suitably qualified applicants from a wide range of backgrounds to apply and join us.