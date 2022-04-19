KPM Music is home to the World’s greatest library music labels. The Creative Sync team’s role is to bring
this great catalogue to the attention of new and existing clients, increasing both revenue and usage of
KPM Music across all forms of media. We’re looking for a dynamic new member of the team to
specifically cover the long form market sectors. In addition to the below, the ideal candidate will come
with an existing client list and be ready to hit the ground running.
The role:
The Executive Creative Sync focus is frontline contact with all PM clients and servicing their diverse
needs. This involves driving usage amongst existing accounts and engaging with clients via email,
telephone and in person on a day to day basis and all other aspects of client relations
What You’ll Do:
This includes (but is not limited to) the following areas of responsibility:
- Driving growth amongst all media with emphasis on TV network, production company, feature film and other long form clients
- Increasing revenue from client-base as well as researching potential new music users
- Maintaining contact with existing clients and establishing new relationships by telephone, email and in person visits in line with established KPI’s
- Music supervision and performing music searches for clients
- Educating potential users of new formats and means of accessing the catalog
- Analyzing user data to identify opportunities to increase sales and focus marketing activity via
- CRM more effectively
- Providing personalized service to clients including, but not limited to, music searches, website demos
- Participating in the planning, coordinating and execution of regional client visits and events, which can sometimes be outside of office hours
- Providing feedback on the catalog and ideas for the development of new releases based on production trends and client requests
Who You Are
Qualifications/ Experience:
- Excellent communication, interpersonal and organizational skills
- Computer literacy (MS Word & Excel essential)
- Minimum 1 years’ experience in client facing account management
- Music business experience preferred
Additional Requirements:
- Excellent work ethic
- Passionate about Music
- Proactive and shows initiative
- Self-motivated and enthusiastic
- High levels of integrity and honesty
- Team player – able to work well and manage relationships with others
- Music industry experience preferred
As an equal opportunity’s employer, KPM Music UK (a division of Sony Music Publishing) is committed to
the equal treatment of all current and prospective employees and does not condone discrimination on the basis of age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race or ethnicity, religion or belief, gender
identity, or marriage and civil partnership.
We aspire to have a diverse and inclusive workplace and strongly encourage suitably qualified applicants from a wide range of backgrounds to apply and join us.