Overview

Role: Executive Director

Company: Scottish Music Industry Association Ltd.

Location: Remote working / Scotland

Reports to: The Board of Directors

Salary: £32,000 –£35,000 p.a. (£40,000 – £43,750 pro-rata)

Term: Fixed term for 12 months; option to extend with fundraising

Working hours: 32 hours per week (based on a four day working week)

Company Description

The Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) exists to strengthen, empower and unite Scotland’s music industry.

Our mission is to….

Create and nurture a diverse, accessible and inclusive membership community that reflects the full spectrum of Scotland’s music industry

Ensure that Scotland’s music industry has an effective voice within government, parliament and development organisations that facilitates understanding and awareness of key opportunities and challenges

Produce and support projects and programmes to stimulate sustainability, domestic and international growth, development and innovation

… In order to strengthen and increase the value of Scotland’s music industry at home and on the world stage: economically, socially and culturally.

Membership of the SMIA is free and open to businesses and individual professionals who work in the business of music in Scotland. Members work throughout the music industry ecosystem.

The SMIA receives Regular Funding from Creative Scotland, the public body that supports the arts, screen and creative industries across all parts of Scotland on behalf of everyone who lives, works or visits.

Creative Scotland distribute funding from the Scottish Government and The National Lottery.

Role Description

The Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) wants to recruit a dynamic, driven and dedicated person to lead the company. As we move into a post-pandemic landscape, a sharp focus on cultural recovery is required for the music industry to continue to evolve.

Be the key management leader and influencer of the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA), working with the board to fulfill the company’s mission. Design, develop and direct an effective company strategy that drives music industry growth whilst successfully overseeing the day to day operations of the business.

Key Responsibilities

Design, create and implement an effective company strategy that delivers the SMIA’s core objectives.

Overseeing business operations (including finances) with regular, transparent and accurate reporting to the Company Board to include cash flows and projections.

Identify and grow strategic opportunities for the SMIA, including writing and submitting funding applications.

Effectively manage stakeholder engagement, including SMIA members, funders and industry partners.

Engage with and respond to enquiries from a wide range of music industry practitioners within Scotland, developing your knowledge and understanding, to help identify challenges or opportunities that could be supported by the SMIA to encourage sustainability within their sector.

Represent the SMIA at music industry and Government level and across various industry/public agencies and forums whilst continuing to liaise effectively with UK wide sector support organisations such as (but not limited to): UK Music, PRS Foundation, AIM, MMF, MVT, MPG, MPA, MU, BECTU (and other creative unions).

Add value and ensure professional delivery of SMIA services, projects and events; driving membership activities in line with the company’s equality, diversity and inclusion action plan.

Prepare timely key reports with contextual commentary for the company board to help inform policy and strategic direction.

Write reports for the company and its stakeholders on key issues and activities, such as but not limited to the SMIA’s Equality, Diversity, Inclusivity and Accessibility Action Plan and Carbon Management Plan.

Update and regularly review the SMIA Business Plan, working with the Creative Director, Chair and/or Vice Chair.

Provide effective leadership, coaching and development of the SMIA team; ensuring company policies are followed, whilst streamlining daily operations and setting realistic goals and targets.

Conduct performance reviews with the executive team (the Executive Director will, in turn, be appraised by the board).

Support the Creative Director in the development and delivery of the SMIA’s two flagship projects – The SAY Award and the SMIA Summit – to deliver year on year growth.

Required Experience

Demonstrable experience in a similar senior management role within the music industry, creative or arts and cultural sector

Understanding of the challenges as well as opportunities that a small developing organisation faces

Proven leadership and management skills including strategic planning, stakeholder management, financial management, business development and monitoring and evaluation

Demonstrable experience of identifying and developing business opportunities that deliver sustainable growth

A network of key contacts in, and an understanding of, the music industry and wider creative industries

Proven experience in coaching and development of a team

Passionate about music and developing Scotland’s music industry

Desired Experience

Experience in creating reports for senior management/company boards and a demonstrable ability to summarise complex information clearly and concisely

Experience of running a music business

Experience in policy, lobbying, research, public speaking and voluntary boards

Proven experience of engaging with government, public sector, industry organisations and businesses

A track record in successfully securing funding

A strong network of Scottish music industry contacts

Experience of engaging and working collaboratively with stakeholders

Experience leading or working with a regularly funded organisation (or equivalent)

Behaviours

You are an effective, positive and inclusive leader; able to inspire others

You are discreet, honest and trustworthy; maintaining confidentiality and professionalism always with a high level of personal responsibility and integrity

You have strength of character with a calm and diplomatic approach, always mindful of the end goal

You have a natural ability to forge strong relationships with key individuals in the sector you work in and have excellent interpersonal skills, both oral and written

You are flexible and forward thinking with the capacity to anticipate and manage change

You are highly competent, act tactically and are consistently conscientious with meticulous attention to detail

You are dynamic, proactive, confident and self-directed

You display effective, logical, decision and judgement

You are open minded, inclusive and embrace fair work and equal opportunities

You are friendly and love music

How To Apply

If you meet the criteria we require for this role then we want to hear from you. We champion opportunity and celebrate diversity. The SMIA is committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of sex, gender identity, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status or disability.

To apply for the role of Executive Director, please email your CV to jobs@smia.org.uk

Extended application deadline: 5pm on Friday 29 April 2022.

Following the application deadline, we will compile a shortlist of candidates who we will request some additional information from. Our recruitment panel will then arrange interviews with the best candidates in mid May, with the role commencing shortly afterwards.

We look forward to hearing from you.