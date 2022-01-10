Experience Manager

Job spec/description

Help Musicians is a charity which has been supporting musicians for over 100 years and is needed more than ever right now as musicians try to recover from the impact of the pandemic. In 2022, the charity is seeking to reach many more musicians across the U.K, raising awareness of the breadth of support on offer to professional musicians from all genres of music. The newly-formed Musicians Engagement Team acts as the primary contact point for musicians seeking information on how the charity can support their needs and we are seeking a manager to lead this team and ensure all musicians receive a responsive, empathetic and tailored response at all times.

About the role

Key responsibilities of the role:

Ensuring the delivery of information, advice and support offered across all channels positively engages with musicians and demonstrates our understanding of their needs.

Providing effective leadership to those working in the Musicians Engagement team.

Initiating improvements to operations to ensure resources are used effectively to reach. more musicians – designing key metrics to measure success.

About You

We are looking for an individual with previous management experience within a service environment; leading a team of individuals to deliver and consistently exceed musicians’ expectations in terms of their interactions with the charity. Previous experience of managing communications across different channels is a key requirement along with the design of processes and metrics to successfully measure service outcomes. Exceptional written and verbal communication skills are essential.

At Help Musicians, we love music, and believe the people behind the music really matter.

How do I apply?

To find out more about the role, please find our Job Description and Person Specification on our website here.

Please complete both parts of our application form (part 1 and 2 below) and submit these to our HR team at recruitment@helpmusicians.org.uk and by the deadline below.

Deadline for applications: Monday 24th January, 9am. All enquiries and applications should be made to recruitment@helpmusicians.org.uk.