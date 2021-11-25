Title: Experienced Account Manager

Reporting to: Head of Production

Salary: Subject to experience

Location: Brighton or London based, but Brighton preferred







Background

Key Production offers end-to-end manufacturing solutions in vinyl, CD, DVD, Blu-ray, cassettes, print and bespoke packaging, working with major and independent record labels as well as individual artists in music, media and corporate sectors. We work with some of the biggest names in these industries and our network reaches across the globe.

With a rich 30 year history, what began as a team of 5 has grown to 60 over 4 locations and is now the UKs leading Design and Manufacturing Services Company. It’s a place where you are positively encouraged and supported to learn and grow. Efforts are recognised by everyone, Key Production has an environment that inspires you to take ownership and puts fulfilment, happiness and wellbeing on its priority list.







Job Summary

Working from either our newly acquired spacious Brighton base or our London HQ, just a short distance from Kings Cross or, you will join a well-established and eclectic family of Account Managers overseeing the manufacture of vinyl, CD, DVD, Cassette and Bespoke Packaging. Your new role will be to manage projects and tasks covering printing pressing and packing, from receipt of artwork through to delivery of the finished product. You will work closely with your internal team and external suppliers to achieve the best results and high standards required in a fast-moving and ever-changing environment.

Main Responsibilities

Liaising with and managing relationships between clients, suppliers, potential customers and in house departments.

Obtaining and issuing quotes from suppliers to clients.

Processing orders - scheduling, prioritising, placing, chasing of all client orders.

Coordinating distribution of finished stock.

Meeting deadlines.

Data entry of prices, invoicing and delivery notes.

General admin relating to the job.

Actively promoting sales, new products.

Problem solving with both suppliers and customers.











To be considered for this role, you will be;

An excellent communicator

Highly numerate

Commercially focussed

Disciplined, organised and possess excellent time management skills

Solution driven, flexible and able to multi task

Able to work under pressure within a fast paced environment

A team player with a can-do attitude; and

Have a passion for music!

Experience required for the role:

At least 3 years of proven music industry production experience

Knowledge of print & packaging processes

Database experience







Key Production is an equal opportunity employer encouraging diversity in the workplace.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, colour, national origin, gender, age, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or veteran status, or any other status or characteristic protected by law.









Please email your cv and covering letter to recruitment@keyproduction.co.uk