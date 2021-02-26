Experienced Production Account Manager

Background

Key Production is a leading manufacturing services company offering end to end manufacturing solutions in vinyl, CD, DVD, Cassettes, print and bespoke packaging. Working with major and independent record labels, as well as individual artists, in music, media and corporate sectors since 1990.

Job Summary

As part of the Planning team that oversee the manufacture of vinyl, CD, DVD, Cassette and Bespoke Packaging; the role will be to complete projects and tasks covering printing pressing and packing, from receipt of artwork through to delivery of the finished product. You will work closely with your internal team and external suppliers to achieve the best results and high standards required in a fast moving and ever changing environment.

Liaising with and managing relationships between clients, suppliers, potential customers and in house departments.

Obtaining and issuing quotes from suppliers to clients

Processing orders - scheduling, prioritising, placing, chasing of all client orders

Coordinating distribution of finished stock

Meeting deadlines

Data entry of prices, invoicing and delivery notes

General admin. relating to the job

Actively promoting sales, new products

Problem solving with both suppliers and customers.

Skills & experience

The successful candidate will be confident, organised, numerate, work well under pressure, be willing to learn, work well in a team and have excellent communication skills.

Applicants must have at least 5 years’ experience in music industry production and have excellent knowledge of print and packaging processes and the mechanics of vinyl, CD and DVD manufacturing.

Key Production is an equal opportunity employer encouraging diversity in the workplace.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, colour, national origin, gender, age, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or veteran status, or any other status or characteristic protected by law.

Please email your cv and covering letter to recruitment@keyproduction.co.uk