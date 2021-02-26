Experienced Production Account Manager

Background
Key Production is a leading manufacturing services company offering end to end manufacturing solutions in vinyl, CD, DVD, Cassettes, print and bespoke packaging. Working with major and independent record labels, as well as individual artists, in music, media and corporate sectors since 1990.
Job Summary
As part of the Planning team that oversee the manufacture of vinyl, CD, DVD, Cassette and Bespoke Packaging; the role will be to complete projects and tasks covering printing pressing and packing, from receipt of artwork through to delivery of the finished product. You will work closely with your internal team and external suppliers to achieve the best results and high standards required in a fast moving and ever changing environment.
- Liaising with and managing relationships between clients, suppliers, potential customers and in house departments.
- Obtaining and issuing quotes from suppliers to clients
- Processing orders - scheduling, prioritising, placing, chasing of all client orders
- Coordinating distribution of finished stock
- Meeting deadlines
- Data entry of prices, invoicing and delivery notes
- General admin. relating to the job
- Actively promoting sales, new products
- Problem solving with both suppliers and customers.
Skills & experience
The successful candidate will be confident, organised, numerate, work well under pressure, be willing to learn, work well in a team and have excellent communication skills.
Applicants must have at least 5 years’ experience in music industry production and have excellent knowledge of print and packaging processes and the mechanics of vinyl, CD and DVD manufacturing.
Key Production is an equal opportunity employer encouraging diversity in the workplace.
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, colour, national origin, gender, age, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or veteran status, or any other status or characteristic protected by law.
Please email your cv and covering letter to recruitment@keyproduction.co.uk