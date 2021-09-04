Expressions of Interest: Tutors in Higher Education and Further Education



Contractual Hours: Freelance, variable depending on subject area and student numbers.



BIMM London is expanding its pool of tutors to diversify the faculty, enrich it with new experience and to provide additional capacity to teach our ever-growing student body.

We are looking for experienced tutors as well as industry experts who may be new to teaching.

BIMM provides internal training and professional development for all tutors, especially those new to teaching. If you already have a Post-grad qualification (Level 7 or 8) then this will be advantageous.



Subject areas:

Studio Recording Engineering

Acoustics and Studio Design

Live Sound Engineer

Sound Designer for film, TV and/or Video Games

Composer for film, TV and/or Video Games

Electronic Music Producer with Experience Performing Live

Video Producer (specifically within the music arena: music videos, live event projections, creative event production)

We are committed to establishing a culture of inclusivity across BIMM Institute, so that we truly represent the diversity of our students and the creative industries, both in what we teach and how we work. Our mission is that our courses educate, support, and enable the music makers of the future by understanding what came before, what is happening right now and how to be part of shaping the future of creative industries.

If you are interested in joining our growing team of practitioner educators and being part of educating the next generation of the music and media industries, please send us your Expression of Interest application with current CV.