Fan Engagement Manager

Narrative

You will be working with a mix of established international artists and new talent across management

and record labels to develop and grow artists fanbases, manage audience engagement and grow

artist’s D2C businesses. Working with sophisticated audience engagement tools, digital marketing

teams, merchandise companies and D2C providers your role will be to co-ordinate and develop all

aspects of the artist’s fanbases and direct to fan marketing.



Role

Overseeing the development and growth of artists fanbases across labels and management,

using audience engagement tools to identify and understand artist’s audiences and find and

connect with established and ‘super’ fans

Working with Artist merchandise companies to create exciting sustainable and engaging D2C

merchandise campaigns, developing merchandise ranges, coming up with exciting ideas for

new products and drops and growing merchandise business

Developing social media campaigns alongside digital marketing teams to encourage ongoing

fan engagement

Creating and sourcing contemporary social media assets across all platforms

Developing new and exciting ideas and initiatives to improve fan engagement with artists and

labels

Managing mail out campaigns in co-ordination with labels and management



Skills/Attributes

Asset creation

Strong knowledge of marketing across all social media platforms

Database management mailouts

Knowledge and enthusiasm for artist merchandise and licensing ideas

Label and/or merchandise company experience an advantage.

Self-motivated, enthusiastic and willing to take initiative and back own ideas.

Interest and love of independent music of all genres



Location

Based in central London with option to work from home 2 days a week. S.O.E. and

substantial benefits package.