Fan Engagement Manager

Narrative
You will be working with a mix of established international artists and new talent across management
and record labels to develop and grow artists fanbases, manage audience engagement and grow
artist’s D2C businesses. Working with sophisticated audience engagement tools, digital marketing
teams, merchandise companies and D2C providers your role will be to co-ordinate and develop all
aspects of the artist’s fanbases and direct to fan marketing.
Role
- Overseeing the development and growth of artists fanbases across labels and management,
- using audience engagement tools to identify and understand artist’s audiences and find and
- connect with established and ‘super’ fans
- Working with Artist merchandise companies to create exciting sustainable and engaging D2C
- merchandise campaigns, developing merchandise ranges, coming up with exciting ideas for
- new products and drops and growing merchandise business
- Developing social media campaigns alongside digital marketing teams to encourage ongoing
- fan engagement
- Creating and sourcing contemporary social media assets across all platforms
- Developing new and exciting ideas and initiatives to improve fan engagement with artists and
- labels
- Managing mail out campaigns in co-ordination with labels and management
Skills/Attributes
- Asset creation
- Strong knowledge of marketing across all social media platforms
- Database management mailouts
- Knowledge and enthusiasm for artist merchandise and licensing ideas
- Label and/or merchandise company experience an advantage.
- Self-motivated, enthusiastic and willing to take initiative and back own ideas.
- Interest and love of independent music of all genres
Location
Based in central London with option to work from home 2 days a week. S.O.E. and
substantial benefits package.