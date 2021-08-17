Fees Coordinator

Reporting to: Finance and Resources Manager

The London Symphony Orchestra

As the resident orchestra of the Barbican Centre, the LSO presents some 70 concerts there each year, performing the highest quality music from the core symphonic repertoire, as well as music by living or lesser known composers. Other concert engagements in the UK provide additional opportunities for the Orchestra to be heard nationally whilst the Orchestra’s major international touring programme brings the LSO to a global audience, particularly through annual residencies in New York and Paris and regular visits to Japan, China, the USA and Europe.

The LSO’s activities also include an inspirational and pioneering education and community programme, LSO Discovery, and an award winning record label, LSO Live which enables the Orchestra’s music to be heard by a global audience through digital recordings. LSO St Luke’s, the UBS and LSO music education centre, adds a unique dimension to the work of the Orchestra, being the home of LSO Discovery, LSO rehearsals, and a substantial public concert programme, with many performances broadcast by the BBC.

Finance Department

The Finance Team comprises 7 staff – the Finance Director, Head of Finance, Finance and Resources Manager, Fees Coordinator, two Finance Officers and a Finance Coordinator. The team is responsible for all aspects of the finances of the main charity, two trading subsidiaries, an endowment trust and another related charity. Total income across the group is approximately £20m. The team has a large and varied workload, and there is a high level of interaction with colleagues in other departments. The orchestra has a reputation for excellence and the LSO expects its staff to meet similarly high standards.

Role Overview

An important part of the Finance Team’s work is the payment of fees to the freelance musicians including those who play in the Orchestra, work with LSO Discovery or perform at other concerts and events. The Fees Coordinator will be the musicians’ key point of contact for financial matters and will have primary responsibility for processing the player fees for all aspects of the LSO’s work working alongside the Finance & Resources Manager to ensure that all payments are calculated accurately and paid promptly.

Because the LSO’s musicians are self-employed, payments are processed using a bespoke fees system according to tight deadlines on both a fortnightly and monthly basis. The fee structure is complex and whilst much of the fees processing is automated, an important part of the role is checking the system inputs and outputs to ensure that players’ fees are correct before being paid.

Follow up work includes distribution of self-billing invoices and recording transactions on the accounting system (Access Dimensions). This role also involves responding to ad hoc queries from players and providing administrative support in a number of related areas, such as LSO Member administration, instrument insurance and loans to players for instrument purchases. The Fees Coordinator also has ownership of the day-to-day accounting for the LSO Endowment Trust.

This is a unique role requiring an understanding of the workings of an orchestra, and the ability to understand and apply complex rules for fee calculations. The successful candidate will be used to working methodically and to a high degree of accuracy, and able to consistently meet key deadlines. This is not a pure finance role, and previous accounting knowledge is not essential, although the ability and willingness to learn basic accounting principles is required. Full training will be given, but the ability to pick up policies and processes quickly will be important.

This role offers responsibility and ownership over an essential part of the LSO’s finance systems, with close interaction with colleagues from the Concerts and Discovery departments as well as with the LSO’s musicians.

Key Duties

Player Fees Processing

Be responsible for the fortnightly processing and payment of the LSO’s main Player Fees and ensure all information has been submitted and authorised by the Personnel Managers on a timely basis.

Be responsible for the monthly processing and payment of Player Fees for LSO Discovery and ensure all information has been submitted and authorised by the relevant Project Managers on a timely basis.

Be responsible for the annual processing and payment of player and artist profit distribution including closely liaising with the LSO’s record label, LSO Live.

Upload all Player Fees data and post monthly journals into the accounting system on a timely basis. ? Reconcile the Player Fees control accounts and other related balance sheet accounts on a monthly basis.

Ensure UK Withholding Tax is deducted from non-UK players and foreign withholding tax is calculated & deducted for overseas touring including Spanish, French and German taxation.

Ensure holiday pay is calculated and paid as per the agreed schedule.

Monitor and process adjustments required to payments to players on the fixed pay scheme.

Distribute players digital self-billing invoices, end of year tax forms (46R) annually and ad hoc tax reports (e.g. for overseas taxes).

Plan and agree the timing of future fees periods on a rolling basis and communicate dates to the relevant departments and update Members of payment schedules.

Ensure that standing data within the Player Fees System, particularly fee rates, is accurate and up-to-date at all times.

Maintain and update the Player Fees procedures manual.

Player Fees Reporting

Liaise with the Managing Director and Project Director and produce fee and player attendance analysis as required.

Complete and submit the annual HMRC performer statutory return.

LSO Member and Instrument Administration

Be responsible for the maintenance of current and past LSO Member files.

Work closely with the LSO Chairman on communication to LSO Members and staff. Deal with administrative matters relating to LSO Members including share transfers for joiners and leavers, group income protection, private medical and instrument insurance.

Ensure the list of instruments insured by the LSO/LSO Endowment Trust is up to date and insurers are kept informed of any changes in details or valuation.

Liaise closely with LSO Stage Managers and staff to organise and update valuations for LSO-owned and player owned instruments.

LSO Endowment Trust

Manage and process requests from the Orchestra Committee for instrument purchase loans, prepare the relevant paperwork and update and monitor the individual repayment schedules.

Issue updated instrument purchase loan schedules to LSO Members on an annual basis.

Reconcile the LSO Endowment Trust bank account and instrument loan balance sheet accounts on a monthly basis.

Other

Act as the first point of contact for players in relation to all financial and member administration matters. ? Assist with staff and players queries regarding British Citizenship and EU settlement. ? Assist the Finance & Resources Manager with other administrative work as required. ? Any other duties that may be reasonably be requested.

Experience and Skills Required

Essential

An understanding of the workings of an orchestra and an interest in classical music ? Numerate and the ability to consistently work to a high level of accuracy in a calm, professional manner. ? Highly organised and able to consistently meet deadlines

Confident and able to work effectively with a wide range of people

Previous experience of using Microsoft office including Excel

Desirable

Experience of understanding and applying complex rules/principles

Experience of working with self-employed artists

Degree educated and/or having relevant accounting qualification(s).

Previous experience of working in a similar arts organisation

Some practical or theoretical accounting knowledge or experience of using an accounting software package

Intermediate to advanced Microsoft excel skills including experience using v-lookup, pivot tables and ‘if’ functions

Terms and Conditions

Salary: £25,000-£28,000 per annum, according to experience

Normal working hours: 9.30-18:00, Monday-Friday, with additional hours as required (overtime is not paid, but a time in lieu policy is in place)

Notice Period: two months

Probationary Period: three months

25 days annual leave plus bank holidays

Interest-free loan for a season travel ticket

Subsidised catering facilities provided by the Barbican Centre

Membership of company pension scheme as follows:

In line with auto-enrolment regulations during first year of service.

5% employer contributions and 2% employee contributions after 1 year’s employment ? Cycle to work scheme

The LSO’s offices are based at the Barbican Centre, London.

As an equal opportunities employer, the LSO is committed to the equal treatment of all current and prospective employees and does not condone discrimination on the basis of age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race or ethnicity, religion or belief, gender identity, or marriage and civil partnership.

We aspire to have a diverse and inclusive workplace and strongly encourage suitably qualified applicants from a wide range of backgrounds to apply and join the LSO.

How to Apply

If you would like to apply for this role, please complete the application form and equal opportunities form online by following the link provided at lso.co.uk/orchestra/jobs. If you have any questions about this role, please contact Alix.Harper@lso.co.uk.

The closing date for applications is Monday 6 September 2021 at 10am.

Interviews will be held the week of 6 September 2021 and will take place online (Zoom or Teams).