Job Summary:

Company: The Warehouse Project

Location: Manchester

Reports to: Operations Director

Working hours: Full-time, permanent including weekend and late night working during shows

Role

The Festival Bars and Venue Operations Manager is an integral, leadership position within the team, responsible for a variety of duties that contribute to the effective management and smooth running of The Warehouse Project and Parklife Festival and lead exceptional delivery of our core business objectives and commercial targets. You must have experience working in festivals on an operational basis, be passionate about the entertainment industry and highly motivated to deliver an outstanding experience to all clients and customers.

During The Warehouse Project season of shows you will manage the venue from an operational standpoint and manage the bars operations for Parklife Festival. Capacity for The Warehouse Project shows is 10,000 and we welcome 80,000 fans per day at Parklife so prior leadership experience and passion for working large capacity events is essential.

About you

Prior experience in an operational role in festivals including experience in producing festival or arena scale bar operations

Proven track record in managing large scale music venues and/or events

Knowledge of health and safety regulations and licensing

Strong communication and diplomacy skills

Proficient in Microsoft Office packages

Experience and an understanding in the festival industry

What we need

Demonstrable leadership and motivation of others

Strong client and customer service experience

Passionate and enthusiastic for the music events industry

Flexibility to work irregular hours (weekends/evenings/public holidays)

Willingness to build positive working relationships

A proactive organiser in problem-solving who can negotiate solutions

What you’ll be doing

Duty manage events to the highest standard at The Warehouse Project

Manage the bars operations for Parklife Festival

Work collaboratively with the wider team, local authority and company head office

Act as a point of contact and liaison for all suppliers

Set a schedule and keep the team working to deadlines

Maintain first-rate relationships with clients and partners

Track and review cost estimates and expenses

Contribute to the Company business objectives and commercial targets

Liaise with outsourced contractors and service providers

Ensure all paperwork and reporting is completed and professionally retained

Assist the operations director in all licencing administration and risk assessment

Adhere to all existing and new health and safety legislation

Comply with all Company guidelines and working practices

Communicate any building or department issues to the operations director

Line management and training of team members as required

Support the Operations Director in their duties

To publicly represent the venue and company in a professional manner

Equal opportunities

We are passionate and committed to our people and go beyond the standard rhetoric of diversity and inclusion. You will be working in an inclusive environment and be encouraged to bring your whole self to work. We will do all that we can to help you successfully balance your work and home life. As a growing business, we’ll encourage you to develop your professional and personal aspirations, enjoy new experiences, and learn from the talented people you will be working with. It’s talent that matters to us and we encourage applications from people irrespective of their gender, race, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability status or caring responsibilities.

Our company

The Warehouse Project, based in Manchester, was created in 2006 and hosts 35 music events between September and NYE each year. Recently nominated the 'worlds favourite club' over 250,000 customers travel from around the globe to dance on its dancefloors each winter to the all the best artists and cutting-edge lights and sound. From disco centric day parties to late night German techno raves there is something for everyone hoping to relive nostalgic days of raving or wanting to experience new emerging talent.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.

