Application deadline – 1st December 2023

Probationary period: 6 months

Hours: 35 hours per week (Monday-Friday 10am-5pm) + weekends and evenings as required.

Holiday allowance: 28 days per annum inclusive of national holidays

Start date: TBC / to be mutually agreed.

JOY. require a full time Festival Marketing Lead to be the driving force behind Black Deer Festival marketing as well as working with a dynamic and creative marketing team across the wider JOY. Concerts event portfolio

JOY. Concerts are a leading independent concert and festival organiser whose team have been delivering events around the UK for the past 15 years for some of the world’s leading artists. Producing around 200 concerts & festivals per annum across a broad spectrum of genres. JOY. promote Brighton’s annual On The Beach Festival (60,000 capacity), Black Deer Festival (15,000 capacity) as well as operating Concorde2 (650 capacity) one of the UK’s leading independent grassroots music venues.

Founded in 2018, the award-winning Black Deer festival, celebrates all things Americana, showcasing incredible music across multiple stages, exquisite live fire cooking, layers of custom motorcycle culture and a curated marketplace of artisans and makers. Black Deer is held in the beautiful grounds of Eridge Park in Kent, home to the Marquess of Abergavenny.

Learn more about Joy Concerts and Black Deer Festival at:

www.joyconcerts.com

www.blackdeerfestival.com

Key responsibilities

Working closely with the Festival Director, Social Media team, PR agency and ad agencies to plan, implement, and oversee marketing campaigns, including regional and national advertising plans.

Create and plan print and physical format advertising opportunities where appropriate, liaising with national and regional media.

Optimising ROI on marketing campaigns whilst working within event budgets.

Overseeing all digital output across social channels, mailouts and websites.

Working with the agencies to deliver digital advertising campaigns across Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, Tik Tok, Twitter and Google. Analysing the data to optimise ROI and improve campaigns.

Monitor and evaluate all marketing processes, looking for ways to improve efficiency of marketing output.

Manage all media relations nationally and regionally, developing relationships with key stakeholders to promote JOY. Concerts & Black Deer events.

Desired skills

5+ years’ experience in Festival and/or events industry marketing.

Strong ability to build relationships.

Experience of, and interest in, current and emerging digital marketing trends.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent budget management skills

Exceptional time management skills with an ability to keep track of and meet multiple competing deadlines.

Able to work under pressure within a fast-paced environment.

Adobe and WordPress skills preferable.

MS Office capability is essential.

If you are interested in developing your career with us, then please email your Covering Letter and CV to hello@joyconcerts.com

Joy Concerts is a committed Equal Opportunities employer promoting equality of opportunity. This means that everyone who either applies to or works for the Organisation is treated equally, and we welcome applications from candidates no matter their gender, age, ethnic origin, nationality, marital status, disability, sexual orientation or religious beliefs.