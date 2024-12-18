Festival Office Assistant

This is a rare opportunity to join End of The Road Festival’s small full-time team in London. This is an entry level position that would suit a music lover with an affinity for End of The Road and an understanding of its unique culture. You will be working closely with the company Directors and Heads of Department across a variety of administrative tasks that are essential for the festival’s delivery.

The ideal candidate will have superb communication and organisational skills, be hungry to learn from an experienced team and be excited by the prospect of helping bring one of the UK’s best independent music festivals to life.

Primary Tasks and Responsibilities

Manage two customer service inboxes

Office Management ie. scheduling meetings and taking minutes, managing diaries and calendars, filing, opening and scanning mail, collating and filing expenses, managing any travel arrangements, spreadsheet creation and management.

Building Management ie. keeping track of office bills, building maintenance work, and maintaining correspondence with any residents / estate agents

Support the Head of Programming with our Accessibility Policy development

Support the Head of Programming with all environmental initiatives.

General research tasks that may be required by the Head of Programming, Managing Director, and Head of Marketing

Process Local Resident ticket requests

Administrative tasks such as collating guestlists, conducting ticket counts

Manage Accessible Accreditation on Eventree

Work with the Managing Director and Head of Programming on Rider Sponsorship & Wider Sponsorship enquiries

Assist the Head of Marketing and Social Media Manager with any copywriting/proofreading required

Work to keep the website up to date

Other such admin tasks as may be required

Be on-site at Larmer Tree Gardens for 12 days throughout the build, break and live weekend.

The ideal candidate will:

Have an affinity for and understanding of End of The Road Festival and the kinds of musicians/artists we work with

Have a good knowledge of new music, and culture

Love going to festivals and gigs

Have a very detail-orientated mind

Be highly computer literate, including experience with Google Suite applications, Excel, and WordPress (Experience with our accreditation system Eventree will be provided but pre-existing experience will be considered an advantage, though not essential)

Possess excellent verbal and written communication skills

Be able to multi-task and work calmly under pressure

Have a track record of working within a varied team while also managing their own workload and sticking to deadlines

Ability to work proactively and prioritise tasks efficiently

Have experience working in customer service or customer-facing roles

Have some experience working or volunteering within the music or events sector (not essential)

Have a valid UK driving license (an advantage but not essential)

As an organisation, we celebrate and support members from all backgrounds and are working to build an adaptable culture of mutual allyship, and an environment where everyone is comfortable being themselves 100% of the time. We actively encourage applications from people of every race, gender, religion, age, disability and the LGBTQIA+ community.

Start Date: February/March 2025

How to apply:

Please send a cover letter and CV to applications@endoftheroadfestival.com

Applications close 3rd of January 2025