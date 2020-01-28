BMG are on the lookout for a part qualified accountant to join us as a Finance Assistant in our Paddington Office. You will be responsible for supporting the International Finance team within its worldwide hub.

Our recordings hub manages the financial and management reporting for the global recording business for revenues and costs and provides key business support.

Your Responsibilities:

SAP support including Journal posting and preparation

Assist with preparation of Balance Sheet Recs

Month end file roll forward

Support mapping table review for new projects and missing codes

Support with IC matrices; ADA revenue & cost analysis, Quarterly Intercompany matrix, Monthly Cost recharges, Quarterly PPI (all to be turned around in tight bottleneck time periods and require manual analysis/processing)

Review of G/Ls looking for posting errors (including mid-month reviews)

Support with BW report preparation and review

Ad-hoc data queries and wider support to the team as required

Your Profile:

Minimum 2 years experience working in a similar Finance position

Previous experience in a similar role within the music industry preferred but not essential

Part Qualified Accountant

Proficient in excel (intermediate level)

SAP experience preferable

Commitment to continual professional self-development

Team player

Methodical

Highly organised

Passion for music, of course!

Now, what's in it for you?

25 days annual leave plus 3 days between Christmas & New Year

Subsidised gym membership

Private Health Insurance

Competitive pension scheme

Annual gig allowance

Artist showcases

Cycle to work scheme

Season Ticket Loan

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme

Excellent development opportunities

A fun and sociable office environment

What you should know about us.

BMG is a growing international music company, founded in 2008 with a revolutionary vision for the digital age. Our purpose is to be a better kind of music business. What does that mean? We offer unparalleled creative support, provide the best access to innovative platforms and work hard to maximise the value of each and every copyright; empowering all of our artists and songwriters to achieve their greatest potential. A little bit more of how it should be (we like to think).

BMG is a company with service, transparency and fairness at its heart and a commitment to being the best music company for songwriters, artists and everyone who works with us.

BMG’s 14 offices across 12 core music markets now represent over 2.5m songs and recordings, including the catalogues of Chrysalis, Bug, Virgin, Mute, Sanctuary, Primary Wave and Talpa Music, as well as literally thousands of artists and songwriters attracted by its fresh approach.

BMG is owned by international media company Bertelsmann, which also includes the broadcaster RTL Group, the trade book publisher Penguin Random House, the magazine publisher Gruner + Jahr, the service provider Arvato, the Bertelsmann Printing Group, the Bertelsmann Education Group, and Bertelsmann Investments, an international network of funds.