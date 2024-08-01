Senbla a division of Sony Music, is a part of Sony Music’s Live Entertainment division.
Powered by the global reach of Sony Music Entertainment, Senbla is an innovative live event company that presents and promotes original and IP-based events in Music, Theatre, TV, Film, Gaming and more.
We are looking for a Finance Director, who will actively shape and manage the accounting and financial structure, reporting mechanisms and day-to-day, monthly and annual financial activities of Senbla.
The position will report directly to CFO Masterworks Live. The position will work very closely with the CEO of Senbla, as well as the Sony Music Finance team. This is a perfect opportunity for someone seeking a hands on, pro-active role as they look to take their financial career to the next level, with scope to progress at a growing and very entrepreneurial division.
This is a unique opportunity for someone who already has some experience in running and reshaping a finance and accounting department; someone who is trusting and self-assured, and with a genuine willingness to actively engage and participate. Experience of working in a Live Entertainment business in a corporate environment is an advantage.
What you'll do:
- Perform accounting and finance functions in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)
- Report to CFO Masterworks Live, working with Sony Finance Teams
- Working closely with the Management Team to prepare and submit monthly, quarterly, and annual financial statements (P&L, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow), forecasts and budgets
- Financial Analysis and strategic reporting and commentary on performance
- Review budget and forecast projections for individual projects/events/tours
- Review financial statements by individual project/event/tour in accordance with GAAP after settlement
- Oversee project/event/tour settlements and accrual clearing
- Audit preparation and implementation of Sony Internal audit action points
- Manage the transition from external accounting support to in-house accounting teams
- Work with Sony Global Finance and IT support to migrate to Sony financial systems (SAP)
- Implement strong financial controls to support the growing businesses
- Work with Sony HR on annual headcount, budget, staff hiring protocol, and onboarding
- Liaise with Sony Tax Compliance Department
Who you are:
- Bachelor's degree with concentration in Accounting, Finance or related field (CPA preferred)
- Disciplined self-starter
- Have working knowledge of GAAP, financial reporting, journal entries, general ledger, accruals
- Rigorous attention to detail and excellent time management skills
- Previous experience delivering month, quarter and year end closes and processes
- Strong communication, interpersonal and analytical skills
- Ability to build strong relationships with Management Teams and add value to the business
- Hands on in all aspects of accounting and financial activities
- Experience of migrating accounting systems and implementing strong financial controls
- Comfortable in a changing environment, and willingness to implement change
- Minimum 10 years of business experience in financial analysis and accounting duties
- Live Entertainment industry experience preferred