Senbla a division of Sony Music, is a part of Sony Music’s Live Entertainment division.

Powered by the global reach of Sony Music Entertainment, Senbla is an innovative live event company that presents and promotes original and IP-based events in Music, Theatre, TV, Film, Gaming and more.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We are looking for a Finance Director, who will actively shape and manage the accounting and financial structure, reporting mechanisms and day-to-day, monthly and annual financial activities of Senbla.

The position will report directly to CFO Masterworks Live. The position will work very closely with the CEO of Senbla, as well as the Sony Music Finance team. This is a perfect opportunity for someone seeking a hands on, pro-active role as they look to take their financial career to the next level, with scope to progress at a growing and very entrepreneurial division.

This is a unique opportunity for someone who already has some experience in running and reshaping a finance and accounting department; someone who is trusting and self-assured, and with a genuine willingness to actively engage and participate. Experience of working in a Live Entertainment business in a corporate environment is an advantage.

What you'll do:

Perform accounting and finance functions in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

Report to CFO Masterworks Live, working with Sony Finance Teams

Working closely with the Management Team to prepare and submit monthly, quarterly, and annual financial statements (P&L, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow), forecasts and budgets

Financial Analysis and strategic reporting and commentary on performance

Review budget and forecast projections for individual projects/events/tours

Review financial statements by individual project/event/tour in accordance with GAAP after settlement

Oversee project/event/tour settlements and accrual clearing

Audit preparation and implementation of Sony Internal audit action points

Manage the transition from external accounting support to in-house accounting teams

Work with Sony Global Finance and IT support to migrate to Sony financial systems (SAP)

Implement strong financial controls to support the growing businesses

Work with Sony HR on annual headcount, budget, staff hiring protocol, and onboarding

Liaise with Sony Tax Compliance Department

Who you are: