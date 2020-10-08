Finance Manager - Music Affairs

Blue Raincoat Music are looking for an experienced Finance Manager to join this exciting and growing company.

Supporting the Chief Financial Officer you will have an excellent attention for detail and work well under pressure.

You will be responsible for the financial control and reporting for Chrysalis Records (catalogue and frontline label), Blue Raincoat Artists and Blue Raincoat Music Publishing, liaising with team members across the businesses.

Key responsibilities will be:

Working closely with the label and senior management teams to prepare profit and loss accounts for key releases ensuring that projects are thoroughly forecast

Continuing to monitor key projects to ensure forecasts are met and reporting to the senior management team on active campaigns

Contributing to the effective management of each core area of the business to ensure senior management are aware of financial changes within these areas of the business

To monitor and report on stock control across these businesses

Generating approved invoices

Preparing the self-billing invoices for the royalty payments together with the full list of payees

Forecasting

Providing and interpreting financial information

Ad-hoc reporting and analysis

Other such tasks relating to the finances of the business as shall be required from time to time

The successful candidate:

Have 3-5 years’ experience in a similar role

Experience working for a Record Company or Distributer

Knowledge of Distributer to Consumer

Strong Excel knowledge

Excellent organisational and communication skills

A proactive person who is flexible in their approach to work and willing to take on ad-hoc tasks.

Applications are encouraged from people who believe in themselves and who want to work in a company that embraces individuals with individual needs. We are an equal opportunities employer and welcome applications from anyone irrespective of gender, race, religion, origin, age, sexual orientation, medical condition or disability.

Email CV and covering letter to info@blueraincoatmusic.com

Closing date for applications 2nd November 2020