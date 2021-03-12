Finance Manager - Recordings Hub

We are hiring!

We have an exciting opportunity for a Finance Manager to join our Finance (Recordings) team here in our London office!

Your Mission at BMG.

You will be responsible for the reporting and control of revenues and costs based in the UK, covering BMG’s Worldwide Hub Recordings distribution and licensing activity. You will be highly organised and used to dealing both with detailed general ledger bookings and producing summary financial reports commentary.

BMG established a global distribution deal operated from the UK based Recordings Hub. The volume of information flowing through the Hub has escalated significantly with a number of other centralised functions now also operating from the UK.

As the Recordings commercial activity grows it increasingly requires Business Support from its key Hub Recordings department to ensure commercial decisions are supported and controlled appropriately, with appropriate flow of information provided on a timely basis across the business.

Your Responsibilities.

Supporting the Frontline and Catalogue business by providing an overview of worldwide revenues and costs flowing through the Recordings Hub function based in the UK.

Performing and distributing intercompany matrices for a collection of income sources.

Performing and distributing intercompany matrix recharges for associated cost sources.

Preparing and performing detailed journal bookings for hub matrices in SAP.

Reconciliation of balance sheet accounts relating to hub matrices.

Providing summary reports and commentary based on monthly matrix outputs.

Addressing Accounting and Reporting queries from local Recordings team and other international Affiliates

Liaising with Revenue Assurance Manager to support further analysis and investigation

Support the expanding volume of data flowing through the Hub.

Your Profile.

Essential Skills

Financial reporting and spreadsheet modelling experience.

Previous experience working in the music industry.

Ability to work with people across all areas of the business.

A high degree of attention to detail.

Advanced excel knowledge and an ability to deal with high volumes of data.

ACA/ACCA qualified (or equivalent).

University degree educated.

Desirable Skills

Experience working in recorded music

SAP experience

Audit background may also be an advantage.

Knowledge of database structures and manipulation

Tableau Desktop

Now, what's in it for you?

25 days annual leave plus 3 days between Christmas & New Year

Subsidised gym membership

Private Health Insurance

Competitive pension scheme

Annual gig allowance

Artist showcases

Cycle to work scheme

Season Ticket Loan

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme

Subscription to Headspace

Give As You Earn Scheme

Excellent development opportunities

A fun and sociable office environment (Currently virtual!)

Flexible working opportunities

About BMG

Founded in 2008, BMG is already the world’s fourth biggest music publisher and the first new global player in the recordings business in decades. BMG’s pitch is unique – a relentless focus on fairness and transparency and service to its artist and songwriter clients.

BMG’s 19 offices across 12 core music markets now represent over 3m songs and recordings, and thousands of artists and songwriters attracted by its fresh approach which now includes production music, film and books as well as music publishing and recordings.

BMG is owned by international media, services and education company Bertelsmann, whose other content businesses include the broadcaster RTL Group, the trade book publisher Penguin Random House and the magazine publisher Gruner + Jahr. With its multi-platform perspective, integrated technology platform and commitment to help artists maximize their income, BMG aims to be the best company in music to do business with.

At BMG we are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

All applicants to BMG will receive equal treatment regardless of age, disability, gender reassignment, marital or civil partner status, pregnancy or maternity, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation.

We want all applicants to perform to their full potential throughout the recruitment process. To ensure you are able to perform to your full potential, we are easily able to offer reasonable adjustments. If you require support with your application or would benefit from reasonable adjustments during the recruitment processes do not hesitate to reach out to us at career.uk@bmg.com.

We are happy to discuss the possibility of reduced hours, remote working, flexible start and finish times, or compressed hours. We can’t always accommodate every request, but we do promise not to judge you for asking.

It is really important to us that our staff are paid fairly and proportionately so as such we are proud to be an accredited London Living Wage employer.