Finance Manager (Up to 12 months maternity cover)

The Involved Group includes the globally renowned and successful independent dance and electronic labels Anjunabeats, Anjunadeep and the downtempo alternative label Reflections. With associated landmark live events and festival weekenders, the Anjuna brand is a recognised global leader in dance and electronic music. Involved Group is also home to Involved Publishing, and Involved Management with a roster including Lane 8, Seven Lions and Ben Böhmer as well as Anjuna founders Above & Beyond.

We are looking for a confident, self-motivated and experienced finance executive to cover accounts work across our publishing company and record labels, alongside some managerial duties. For the right candidate, there is scope for this to turn into a permanent accounting role.

You will be a highly organised individual, with 4+ years experience in an accounting role. Music industry experience is desirable. You will have a history of working to accounting deadlines, creating efficiency solutions and answering accounting queries both internally for staff and externally for customers/clients.

You will have experience in managing complete payments processes and using accounting software for entry and reconciliation of bank accounts.

You should also be reliable, trustworthy and a team player. You need to be a problem solver and happy to identify and adjust to new methods and ideas. A passion for dance music would be a benefit. The office is based in Bermondsey and offers a casual, flexible and social environment with lots of opportunities (but no obligation) to attend events and other social activities. We also support hybrid working requests.

Reporting in to the Finance Director you will be responsible for the following:

Payment runs

Monthly reconciliation of bank accounts and staff corporate cards including foreign currency accounts

VAT Submission and reporting of withholding tax to HMRC

Maintenance of financial records and invoices

Assist in quarterly reporting processes for leadership

Royalty processing - working with the royalty team to fulfil accounting side duties when artist statements are released twice a year

Answering questions from artists/writers on payments and balances

Assisting with financial analysis to support decision making

Assisting with management accounting, preparation for P&L and cashflow

Booking monthly team meetings and assisting the FD in creating agendas and maintaining monthly staff project forms

Supervising our accounts assistant, overseeing deadlines and reporting to FD on progress

Essential Skills:

4+ Years experience in Accounting role covering expenses, vat returns, invoicing, payments

Proven experience in foreign currency accounting

Experience with accounting software

Excellent with Microsoft Excel & comfortable working with large amounts of data

Team player

Excellent attention to detail

Great interpersonal skills in customer-facing queries and in communication with a team

Flexible, solutions-focused and adaptable

Genuine interest in the music industry

Desirable:

Experience with Sage 50 accounts

Experience in the Music Business and/or royalties processing

Experience with any royalties software/processing

Understanding of group structure/work with inter-company transactions

Experience of managing a project or assistant or small team in a shared goal

Experience in analysing project/event activity

Company Benefits

Competitive salary;

Minimum 20 days annual leave which increases with service, plus three days between Christmas & New Year;

A creative, fun and sociable office environment;

Gympass Silver membership;

Premium subscription to CALM and Strava along with many other health apps;

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme (EAP);

Access to our UK events and shows;

Cycle to work scheme;

Season ticket loan;

Excellent development opportunities;

Flexible working opportunities.

Participation in our local community charity initiatives

Please upload your CV along with a cover letter.

Closing Date Monday 31st July, 2023 (we reserve the right to close this role sooner if we have enough applicants)



If you need to have a conversation with us about the application process before applying for this role please do not hesitate to email Claire Horseman at thehorsie@anjunabeats.com. We will be happy to discuss any reasonable adjustments to the application process that may be required or to answer any questions you may have around potential barriers you think there could be prior to applying. We recognise the importance of diversity within our team and are fully committed to embracing all types of talent.