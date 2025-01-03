Finance Manager

This is an exciting opportunity to join a team at a top independent music publishing company. Since its foundation, Kassner Music has been associated with songwriters of the greatest quality and genre-defining compositions. We offer a friendly and collaborative working environment where every employee makes a difference.



POSITION DESCRIPTION:

To be successful in the role, you will need to be proficient in bookkeeping and financial accounting, carrying out your tasks with meticulous attention to detail. A high standard of work is paramount as you will be responsible for providing robust financial information to key stakeholders of the business, enabling strategic decision making and continued company growth. You will be reporting to Kassner Music’s Managing Director and working closely with the Royalties Department. The role will be based in our Fulham office and will be supported by a Finance and Royalties Assistant.



KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Financial Operations:

- Perform bookkeeping and day-to-day financial tasks, including processing the company’s purchase and sales ledger, recording bank and credit card transactions and reconciliations and handling intercompany activity.

- Manage all bank payments and fund transfers.

Management Accounting:

- Prepare, review and present monthly management information and any ad-hoc reports required.

- Deliver month-end journals comprising accruals, prepayments, fixed assets and payroll.

- Manage company budget and cashflow and maintain foreign currency reconciliations.

- Reconcile royalties monthly.

- Investigate and resolve accounting discrepancies.

Company Secretarial Duties:

- Fulfil company secretarial duties, ensuring annual confirmation statements are filed and board minutes are noted and up to date.

Year End Audit and Related Tax Matters:

- Prepare year end audit pack for external accountants to produce statutory accounts and tax computations.

- File quarterly VAT and CT61 returns and manage withholding taxes.

Collaboration:

- Contribute to the continuous improvement of business processes and accounting practices.

- Document and monitor internal controls to support the senior management team.

- Manage and mentor the Finance and Royalties Assistant and guide them in daily tasks.

- Always be an ambassador for the company and maintain confidentiality.

- Pursue excellence in data quality and service to the business and our clients.

This position description provides an overview of the major responsibilities of this role. It is not a definitive list of duties and may be subject to change.



DESIRED SKILLS, QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

- Excellent knowledge of bookkeeping, financial accounting and financial best practice.

- Ability to think critically, analyse situations and provide optimal solutions.

- Strong analytical and organisational skills.

- Highly detail-orientated.

- Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet continual deadlines.

- Friendly personality with a willingness to learn and adopt the company culture.

- Good people skills and the confidence to deal with senior management and clients alike.

- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

- Strong numeracy.

- Adept at using MS Office suite, particularly Excel, and experience of working with Xero.

- Spoken/written French and/or German would be an advantage.

- Previous practical experience in a similar managerial role in the music industry.



At Kassner Music a family culture shapes the way we operate, which translates into care, respect and inclusion for our employees, clients and peers alike. We are an equal opportunity employer who values diversity and welcomes applicants from all backgrounds. We will endeavour to respond to all applicants but if you do not hear from us within 14 days of the closing date then you will not have been successful.



Deadline for applications: Friday 17th January 2025

Please send your CV with a covering letter to: nkassner@kassner-music.co.uk