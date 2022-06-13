Finance Officer

Position: Head of Marketing

Employer: FORM

Category: Marketing

Location: Brighton

Salary: DOE

Company description:

We are FORM, a passionate music company of committed music fans with offices in Brighton and London, that bring together historic UK concert promoters One Inch Badge and Rockfeedback. We are a curation-driven, progressive and artist-focused business that organises and promotes over 600 live shows a year across a broad range of mediums and genres for artists including Glass Animals, Father John Misty, Flume, The War on Drugs, Future Islands, Elder Island, Yard Act, Brian Wilson, Mogwai, Nils Frahm, Billy Nomates, and many more.

Our festivals include Pitchfork Music Festival London, Mutations Festival Brighton, Visions Festival London, and London Borough of Culture 2022.

Websites:

formpresents.com

oneinchbadge.com

rockfeedback.com

Job overview:



To be the primary finance contact for all live events at FORM. Processing company payments, reconciling event budgets, delivering monthly management accounts, completing quarterly VAT and FEU returns, and assisting the preparation of year end accounts.

Core responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Ensuring that the accounts system accurately reflects the financial results of all live events organised and promoted by FORM

Arranging artist deposits schedules and prepare artist balances

Payment and recording of approved event related invoices

Complete required quarterly FEU returns and FEU2 submissions

Ensure venue settlements are accurately recorded and approved. Raising required invoices and reconciling revenue accordingly

Provide event representatives with cash float requirements and reconciliation post event

Ensure the companies event revenue is reconciled between the ticketing records and remitted funds, working with the ticketing agencies to resolve any discrepancies

Prepare monthly management accounts for quarterly budget review

Preparation and submission of quarterly VAT returns

Assist with the preparation of end of year accounts

Undertake any other relevant duties or reasonable requests as request from senior management from time to time

Work with the full team across positive drives towards EDI, environmental and work culture within FORM, supporting the Directors and rest of team to be leaders within the industry

Required skills:

Experience with the requirements of accounting for events / the creative industries

A proven track record of strong financial responsibility at a similarly sized business

Proficiency in Xero

Proficiency in Mac operating systems

Proficiency in MS Office

Required attributes:

A genuine passion for live music and events

Immaculate attention to detail

Effective team player with a positive attitude

Good, clear communication skills with the credibility to provide sound financial support to senior management

Personal confidence

Ability to problem solve and work under pressure

Ability to work both within a team and solo

Hours:

Full Time - 35 Hours per week (excluding breaks) + overtime as may be required from time-to-time for the completion of your role



Start:

Immediate

Closing date:

We will begin interviewing for this role immediately, the job will close once the correct candidate is found

Application process:

Application via CV and Cover Letter only to jobs@formpresents.com. Successful applicants will be invited to interview.