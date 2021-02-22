Finance & Operations Assistant

ABOUT US

One House is building a community of creators and artists. We exist to empower creative people as entrepreneurs to own their intellectual property while pursuing artistic and commercial success on their own terms.

Our vision is to reshape the architecture of the creative industries to put equity-ownership and self-determination in the hands of a new generation of uncompromising, independent, globally successful creators.

One House is also partnered with scientists, economists and charity partners to address underrepresentation in the creative industries and to deliver a robust decarbonisation framework for creative businesses. We are building a unique network of digital tools and physical spaces to empower our creators and our team.

We love to collaborate with people who share our passion for creativity. Come and say hello.

ABOUT THE ROLE

This is a new position and an exciting opportunity for someone who has a degree or prior experience in finance/accounting, loves music and the creative industries, and wants to be part of a forward-thinking, dynamic and passionate team operating in this space. You will be supporting the Head of Finance & Operations, and will be integral to the smooth running of the day-to-day finance tasks and wider company operations and growth. Responsibilities will include ownership of accounts receivable and accounts payable processes, ensuring bookkeeping is in order for all month-end reporting, as well as royalty collection administration. Operations tasks will include the essential role of onboarding artists, along with other ad hoc admin and office management tasks.

YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES

Accounts Receivable

Daily downloads of bank reports for all group companies

Daily invoice matching between bank reports and artist invoices

Communication with different departments to notify team of overdue payments

Reconciliation of all receipts in our accounting system (Xero)

Accounts Payable

Process invoices for payment, including entering all details and project codes correctly into Xero

To provide weekly payment run reports to be approved by Head of Finance

To assist with preparation of weekly artist payment statements and batch payments

Month-end Procedures

To ensure all transactions are fully reconciled in Xero for month-end close

Download and import credit card statements and reconcile into Xero

Bank reconciliations, AR and AP reports

Preparation of expense claim reports for approval and payment

Artist Operations Administration

Managing music catalogue: registering tracks with collection societies (PRS, PPL) and recording ISRCs, writer splits, and other catalogue info into our database.

Assisting with artist onboarding

General support to Head of Finance, office management, and other ad hoc tasks as required.

ABOUT YOU

Accountancy degree (minimum 2:1)/Part-qualified/AAT/ACCA/CIMA or other relevant accounting experience

Comfortable with Excel/Google Sheets

Excellent organisational and time-management skills

Attention to detail - ability to spot numerical errors

Team player and confident communicator

Passion for music and the creative industries

WHY US?

One House is trying to change the way the world works for creative people. If you want to be part of this story then this is a unique opportunity. We are passionate about maintaining a welcoming environment for all candidates and are constantly finding ways to invest further in the One House community.

TO APPLY

You can apply by submitting a cover letter and CV via our application link. Please apply even if you don't quite meet all the requirements, as we'd still love to hear from you.