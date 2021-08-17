Your site will load in 16 seconds
Financial Administrator




Position:
Financial Administrator
Employer:
FKP Scorpio UK
Category:
Finance
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Aug 17th 2021
FKP Scorpio UK
FKP Scorpio UK, the fast growing live entertainment company, require a part time Finance Administrator to join their expanding team.

Reporting directly to the board, the ideal candidate should have experience in all aspects of live event book keeping and accounts management, the ability to develop and integrate digital financial reporting systems, show rigorous attention to detail and be highly organised. Strong people skills and the ability to work under pressure are a must. The role is initially on a part time basis but also offers the scope to develop into a full time position. Please send CV and covering letter to careers@fkpscorpio.co.uk. Closing date Aug 31st 2021.

