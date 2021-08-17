Financial Administrator

FKP Scorpio UK, the fast growing live entertainment company, require a part time Finance Administrator to join their expanding team.

Reporting directly to the board, the ideal candidate should have experience in all aspects of live event book keeping and accounts management, the ability to develop and integrate digital financial reporting systems, show rigorous attention to detail and be highly organised. Strong people skills and the ability to work under pressure are a must. The role is initially on a part time basis but also offers the scope to develop into a full time position. Please send CV and covering letter to careers@fkpscorpio.co.uk. Closing date Aug 31st 2021.