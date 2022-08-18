An exciting opportunity has become available for a Financial Analyst to join a global-leading provider of financial services to the music, entertainment, and sport industries!

Working within the Global Deal Advisory team of a firm of accountants the role of the Financial Analyst will assist members of the senior team in dealing with high-net-worth individuals and asset holders in the entertainment space.

Key Responsibilities of the Role

· To assist in financial modelling, valuations, M&A activity, FP&A activity, and financial due diligence

· To assist in the continual improvement of processes and deliverables

· To assist in the development of complex financial models

· General support and assistance to the team

Candidate Requirements

· Experience in transaction services

· Proficient in data management, organisation, and analysis

Education and Technical Qualifications

· Part qualified accountant (CIMA, ICEAW or ACCA)

· 2 - 3 years' experience working in transactional services

· Interested in further professional study

· Previous exposure to the entertainment industry would be an advantage